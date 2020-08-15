Independence Day 2020: Jewellery Goals From Leading Actresses For Stay-at-Home Independence Day Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Amid coronavirus pandemic, there won't be any outdoor events around Independence Day, so you won't be able to really dress up and go out. However, you can still dress up at home in something ethnic to celebrate the auspicious day. If you are looking forward to dressing up a bit on this Independence Day, which is the 74th Independence Day of India, wear something traditional but don't forget to spruce up your look with jewellery. We often forget to wear jewellery with our ethnic outfit and most of the times, it is your jewellery that accentuates your look. We know you wouldn't a jewellery piece too light that it wouldn't get noticed but you wouldn't a jewel too heavy because you will be at home. So, to inspire you, we have curated a list of actresses, who sported jewellery and their jewellery is just the kind of jewellery we are talking about.

Courtesy: Sahil Gulati's Instagram

Rasika Dugal's Stunning Earrings

If your look is simple and you are planning on sporting a light yellow traditional kurta and pyjama set like Rasika Dugal, you can spruce up your look with heavy ethnic earrings. Styled by Sahil Gulati, the actress wore a sunshine yellow kurta set by Raw Mango and paired it with pointed black pumps. Her oxidised silver earrings went well with her attire and came from Minerali. Her earrings were meticulously-crafted and added to the understated ethnic touch. This pair of earrings can definitely spruce up your ethnic look.

Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Gorgeous Haathphool

Now, we know a haathphool is a jewellery piece that you only give attention to on weddings and other festive occasions like Diwali and Eid. However, haathphool is an interesting jewellery piece that can make you look distinctive just like it made Sonam Kapoor Ahuja look a class apart. The actress, who is known for her stunning fashion game, wore a jewel-toned haathphool and effortlessly upped her look. So, this Independence Day, don't forget a haathphool as it can give you Instagram-worthy moments.

Mithila Palkar's Dainty Nath

If your nose is pierced and you want to keep your jewellery game light but a statement, you need a nath like Mithila Palkar. The actress exuded traditional Marathi vibes with her dark green saree and dainty gold half nath, which went well with her saree. You can also try and ace such a combination and nath like a haathphool will also make you look interesting. However, we suggest you opt for a light nath and not a heavy one as at home you might look too over-dressed.

Courtesy: Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala's Chic Neckpiece

Be it a saree or a suit, or a fusion ethnic wear, when dressing up and not stepping out, you want to wear jewellery that is somewhere between light and heavy. Particularly, when it comes to neckpieces, you don't want a wedding-perfect kundan-polki set. If such is the case, choose a chic gold-toned neckpiece like Sobhita Dhulipala's. The actress teamed it with a black and grey Satya Paul saree and looked amazing. However, make sure that neckpiece goes well your outfit and suits your look.

Courtesy: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Kriti Sanon's Intricate Bangles

If you really want to dress up and wear a heavy piece, we recommend you wear a bangle just like Kriti Sanon did. Her intricately-done gold bangle is elaborate and studded with diamonds and floral-cut designs. She paired this bangle with a lehenga but you can do so with a simple saree or suit. Just like Rasika Dugal's suit and earrings combination, if your attire is understated, you can notch up your look with a heavy bangle.

So, whose jewellery look would you want to try on this Independence Day? Let us know that.

Happy Independence Day!