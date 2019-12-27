Just In
Best Of Kriti Sanon's Fashion: Her Most Awe-Inspiring Outfits Of 2019
Kriti Sanon's fashion game is only getting better with time. This year, she has given a number of diverse outfits, right from concept saris to dramatic gowns. The Panipat actress has inspired us to up our fashion wardrobe with her unique outfits. So, we have decoded Kriti Sanon's best outfits for you.
Kriti Sanon's Dazzling Black Attire
Kriti Sanon started this year with a dazzling black outfit that we so loved. Her ensemble was by Sunaina Khera and with this attire of hers, she gave us a traditional fashion goal. Her attire consisted of a sleeveless blouse and a matching flared skirt. She teamed it with a long black jacket and accessorised her look with an emerald and diamond neckpiece, complementing studs, and chic rings. Her jewellery came from Minawala, Gehna Jewellers, and Anmol. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.
Kriti Sanon's Edgy Denim Outfit
Kriti Sanon left us stunned with her edgy denim outfit by Diksha Khanna. It was a one-shouldered drawstring handloom linen maxi with a khadi denim macro collar. Styled by Sukriti Grover, her outfit was classy and cool. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she paired her ensemble with white-toned sports shoes. Kriti notched up her look with quirky earrings and her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The middle-parted ponytail completed her look.
Kriti Sanon's Sculptural Gown
Kriti Sanon looked absolutely stunning in her attire that was sculptural. It was a figure-flattering number by Amit Aggarwal, which Kriti wore for the Zee Cine Awards. Her attire was splashed in dark tone of blue and contrasted by lighter blue tone that featured asymmetrical hem. The Luka Chuppi actress looked simply radiant and spruced up her look with sapphire and diamond earrings, which came from Minerali. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and pink lip shade. The sleek middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.
Kriti Sanon's Concept Sari
For Panipat promotions, Kriti Sanon donned an interesting Abraham & Thakore sari. Her attire consisted of a white kurta with brown and black border and a patterned green sari. We liked this combination of kurta and sari and Kriti paired her ensemble with white sports shoes. She accessorised her look with sassy rings. The oxidised earrings were by Sangeeta Boochra. Her makeup was highlighted by green eye shadow and pink lip shade. The middle-parted highlighted braids wrapped up her look.
Kriti Sanon's Pink Ruffled Gown
Recently, Kriti Sanon wore a pink ruffled gown that we so loved. Her attire was by Dolly J and it was a strapless number with exaggerated ruffled sleeves. Kriti's attire was intricate and featured a long train. She teamed her ensemble with matching hot pink pumps. The Housefull 4 actress upped her look with a statement nature-inspired ring that came from the label, Outhouse. Her diamond and emerald danglers spruced up her avatar. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and pink eye shadow. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.
Kriti Sanon's Bold Party Attire
So, for one of the parties, Kriti Sanon looked impressive in her party attire. The actress looked bold and beautiful in her skirt and top. She wore a halter top that was accentuated by criss-cross accents and teamed it with a textured grey skirt. She paired her ensemble with a black coat and black sandals. Kriti accessorised her look with hoops and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, which attire and look of Kriti Sanon's did you like the most? Let us know that.
Photo Credits: Kriti Sanon's Instagram