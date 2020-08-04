Kriti Sanon And Nupur Sanon’s Rakhi Celebration In Similar Ethnic Outfits Will Melt Your Heart Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Who said Raksha Bandhan is all about brother and sister love? The festival symbolises'the tie or knot of protection' and let's admit there's no one in the world who could be as protective as your sister is. From being protective like a brother to caring like a mother, she is the one who plays multiple roles in your life.

Well, Rakha Bandhan isbrother-sister festival for the nation but there are a few celebrities in the B-town, who celebrated the festival in 2020 with their sisters and one of them were Sanon sisters. Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon share the most beautiful bond with each other and they celebrated this sibling festival with each other. The duo not just tied rakhi to each other but also penned heartfelt notes on their respective Instagram feeds. In the pictures, they were also seen giving major sister fashion goals in their similar ethnic suits. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Kriti Sanon In A White Suit With Pastel Dupatta

Nupur Sanon shared the picture of Kriti Sanon on her Instagram. Kriti was decked up in a white suit, which was accentuated by intricate green-hued patterns and a lace border. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved keyhole-neckline kurti and ankle-length matching bottoms. She draped a pastel pink dupatta that featured same green patterns at the border. The actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted sleek tresses and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Nupur captioned the picture as, 'To the sister who has protected me more than any brother could ever have...Happy Rakshabandhan Krits'.

Nupur Sanon In A White Suit With Green Dupatta

Kriti Sanon shared the picture of her sister Nupur Sanon. Nupur was seen sporting a white ethnic suit, which featured intricate green-hued prints and a lace border too. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved kurti and ankle-length pants. She completed her look with a green dupatta and looked pretty. The diva upped her look with a pair of earrings and elevated her look with filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses.

Kriti wrote, 'I remember the moment i held you for the first time.. or maybe I've just made my own version of that memory in my head..I felt you were so precious that i needed to hold you correctly with utmost care and love.. Protect you, make you smile..giggle..Never missed having a brother.. Because i knew i got my best friend for life..i knew you had the ability to make me smile in my lowest moments (and annoy me in seconds too!) Love you Nups!! May you always laugh like a kid! You are my forever favourite and I'll always have your back! No matter what!'

Pic Credits: Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon