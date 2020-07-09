Dark Green Or Bright Yellow, Which Saree Of Kriti Sanon Would You Want To Drape? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

We miss the fashionable looks of Kriti Sanon these days because of the pandemic but we can always talk about her previous stylish outfits. The Luka Chuppi actress always keeps her trendy fashion game in check and about last year, she gave us many awesome outfit goals. She also wore a lot of traditional ensembles last year but most of the times gave those ethnic outfits a modern spin. For instance, we were left totally awestruck by her saree looks. She gave us gorgeous contemporary saree goals and she was styled by Sukriti Grover for both the occasions.

Kriti Sanon's Green Saree Look

The actress wore a dark green saree for one of the occasions and it was a perfect saree for events like exhibitions or literature festivals. It was an understated saree with a contemporary twist and designed by Abraham & Thakore. What we loved about this saree was the kurta blouse, which made this saree so unique. So, Kriti Sanon's saree featured a white and brown long kurta-blouse that was collared and the dark green saree was casually pleated. Her saree featured subtle patterns and she paired it with white sneakers, which added to the coolness quotient. The actress accessorised her look with oxidised silver earrings, which were crafted by Sangeeta Boochra. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and green eye shadow. The middle-parted brown braided tresses completed her look.

Kriti Sanon's Yellow Saree

Planning on attending a wedding or sangeet once it becomes officially safe to travel out? If yes, you can drape a yellow saree just like Kriti Sanon's. Splashed in a bright yellow hue, her saree was designed by Manish Malhotra and featured a statement blouse. Her blouse was off-shouldered and accentuated by ruffled flared sleeves. It was a belted saree with an intricately-done belt and the saree was pleated to perfection. She accessorised it with a heavy ring and an emerald neckpiece, which came from Manish Malhotra Jewellery and Raniwala 1881. The Panipat actress paired her saree with kolhapuris from Fizzy Goblet. Her makeup was accentuated by contoured cheekbones, pink eye shadow, and pink lip shade. The side-parted wavy tresses were highlighted and that rounded out her avatar.

So, which saree of Kriti Sanon's will you pick? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Sukriti Grover's Instagram