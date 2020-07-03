Kriti Sanon Has The Most Stunning Collection Of Dresses, These 5 Gorgeous Dresses Are Proof Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon is among the best-dressed divas in the film industry. Her fashion game is always strong and she mostly opts for trendy outfits. However, it is not to say that she doesn't wear strictly old school ensembles, she absolutely does. The Panipat actress has given us so many fashion moments and adding to that, she has the most stunning collection of dresses, which we have decoded for you.

Kriti Sanon's Dark Blue Dress

Kriti Sanon's Instagram feed can give you many dress goals. Her dark blue dress by Atsu definitely caught our attention. It was a full-sleeved number that was round-necked and featured full flared sleeves. The dress was definitely accentuated by metallic touch and featured a wrapped detail. Her dress was belted and was enhanced by a bow accent. She paired her dress with bright red pumps. Her chic hoops were from Olio and the dainty ring came from Tanzire. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted highlighted ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Kriti Sanon's Black And Pink Dress

For one of the occasions, Kriti Sanon wore a dress and inspired us to go colour-blocking. She wore a sassy 431-88 by Shweta Kapur dress, which was splashed in black and pink colour. So, her dress was black-hued and full-sleeved with pink sleeves that matched with the wrapped bow accents. The pink bow gave her simple black dress a dramatic touch. Kriti teamed her dress with checkered sandals and accessorised her look with statement silver earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl with light pink eye shadow. The middle-parted highlighted tresses completed her look.

Kriti Sanon's Glittery Dress

The actress wore a silver glittery dress for one of the events and looked amazing in her bling dress. She wore a jacket dress, which was by Deme Love. It was a structured dress that was half-sleeved and folded. Her dress was enhanced by a light red belt and featured an overlapping detail. She paired her dress with white-hued sports shoes by Bata, which went well with her dress. Her hoop earrings suited her and came from Minerali and the rings were from Aquamarine. The makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow and the middle-parted copper tresses spruced up her look.

Kriti Sanon's Neon Green Dress

The diva dazzled us with a neon green dress at one of the occasions and gave us an ultimate street style fashion goal. She wore a neon green dress that was sleeveless and paired it with a full-sleeved denim jacket, which contrasted her neon green dress. She wore strappy neon green sandals, which matched with her dress and definitely upped her look. The actress wore hoops and her makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The sleek tresses with wavy end notched up her gorgeous avatar.

Kriti Sanon's White Dress

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress also wowed us with her recent white dress, which we thought was simple and Kriti looked stunning in it. Her dress was by Purple Paisley and it was a full-sleeved white shirt dress with lace hem. It was a collared structured number and Kriti Sanon paired her dress with black boots, which accentuated her look. She accessorised her look with a pair of golden-toned nature-inspired earrings and a dainty ring. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The sleek highlighted tresses wrapped up her pretty look.

So, which dress of Kriti Sanon's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Kriti Sanon's Instagram