6 Pretty Outfits Of Kriti Sanon Which You Should Add To Your Monsoon Fashion Wardrobe Right Away!
Monsoons are here and what better way to welcome it than with an upgraded fashion wardrobe. By an upgraded fashion wardrobe, we mean season-perfect colours, fabrics, and prints. Rains can definitely lift your mood while you are watching the pitter-patter of rain on the window of your home but once you step out, the same beautiful rain can really get your mood down. What kind of outfits to wear in monsoon, which not only looks good but also manageable, is still a big question mark? But hey, don't you worry as actress and fashion enthusiast, Kriti Sanon has come to your rescue with six pretty outfits, that is ideal for the season.
Kriti Sanon In A Printed Mini Dress
For a lunch gathering, Kriti Sanon donned an off-shoulder easy-breezy mini dress, which was accentuated by blue and pink prints and ruffled layers. She teamed her dress with a pair of white sneakers. While her dress seemed like a perfect monsoon outfit, try and avoid sneakers or shoes, especially the white ones. Instead, you can opt for light-weight open footwear. The actress let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.
Kriti Sanon In A Midnight Blue Dress
For one of the promotional rounds of Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon opted for a strappy off-shoulder plunging-neckline midnight blue mini dress by Rudraksh Dwivedi. Her dress featured brown and white hued prints and ruffled border. Though it's advisable to avoid dark colours in monsoon but it can also turn to be a savior for you as light colours once get wet can become see-through. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the diva completed her look with a pair of black heel boots, which is again a big no-no. Instead, go for flats or slippers. She accessorised her look with a few wrist bands and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Kriti left her mid-parted long highlighted tresses loose.
Kriti Sanon In A Floral Saree
Florals are the best prints that can lift your mood in the fresh, cool, and happy weather. Kriti Sanon's light-weight red floral saree by Arpita Mehta is ideal for monsoon. She had opted it for her film Arjun Patiala's promotions and draped it in a casual style. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the actress teamed it with a sleeveless matching blouse and upped her look with earrings from Firdaus by Akshita and rings from Minerali. Kriti let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade.
Kriti Sanon In A Yellow Striped Midi With Shrug
Kriti Sanon was dressed to impress in a sleeveless yellow-hued midi dress by Arpita Mehta, which was accentuated by white stripes. Styled by Sukriti Grover, her dress featured ruffle-detailing and asymmetrical hem and she layered it with a sleeveless matching shrug. We really liked this outfit of Kriti Sanon and it's what you should add to your monsoon fashion wardrobe right away. The actress teamed it with open-toe nude-hued heels. You can opt for the same style but better go with flats. Kriti notched up her look with funky earrings by Deepa Gurnani and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and matte pink lip shade. She let loose her statement curly tresses.
Kriti Sanon In A Green Striped Dress
Green is the most sought after colour of monsoons as this colour is what you will find everywhere during this season. So, Kriti Sanon's green quarter-sleeved classic-collar green striped dress by Nupur Kanoi is what you can pick. She wore it for her film Luka Chuppi trailer launch event and it featured a slight cut-out at the border while the matching belt added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with pointed white flats, however you can opt another colour too. She accessorised her look with funky earrings from Azotiique and rounded out her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.
Kriti Sanon In A Blue Shirt And Yellow Skirt
This is the best monsoon-wear from Kriti Sanon's fashion wardrobe. She wore a high-waist yellow midi skirt, which was accentuated by sharp pleats. The diva teamed it up with a half-sleeved classic-collar blue shirt. Do not opt for denim shirt as it will get difficult to carry once it gets wet. You can pick a light-weight blue shirt. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, Kriti completed her look with pointed black sandals and upped her look with hoops. She pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and wrapped her look with minimal makeup.
So, which outfit of Kriti Sanon did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Kriti Sanon