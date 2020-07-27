Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: 5 Fashionable Gowns Of The Actress In Which She Looked A Class Apart Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 27 July 1990, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has come a long way in her career. With her brilliant acting and stunning personality, the actress has proved her mettle even after coming from a non-film background. She has literally worked hard and earned fame and recognition all by herself. The diva has made her place not just in Bollywood but also in the fashion industry. She is known for her gorgeous looks and amazing fashion sense. More than style, the actress has got class and she has never failed to make heads turn each time she slayed it in her fashionable gowns at different events. As Kriti turns a year older today, let us take a look at her 5 gorgeous gowns that took our breath away.

Kriti Sanon In An Emerald Green Gown For the Zee Cine Awards 2020, Kriti Sanon donned a sleeveless plunging-neckline emerald green gown, which was designed by the designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil. Styled by Sukriti Grover, her flared gown featured cut-outs at the waist and ruffle detailing on the bodice. She accessorised her look with a pair of matching funky earrings and silver-toned rings. The Raabta actress tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a bun and spruced up her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, green eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. Kriti Sanon In A Feathery Gown For the Star Screen Awards 2019, Kriti Sanon was decked up in a full-sleeved high-neck skin-hued gown by Yousef Al Jasmi. Styled by Sukriti Grover, her bodycon gown was accentuated by heavy white feathers and she completed her look with a pair of heels. The Luka Chuppi actress upped her look with silver-toned earrings from Irasva and rings from Kohinoor and Om Jewellers. She left her side-parted highlighted curls loose and wore a crystal-detailed hair pin at the side. Slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade rounded out her look. Kriti Sanon In An Orange Gown Kriti Sanon sported a strapless voluminous orange gown by Sukriti & Aakriti, which was accentuated by subtle white striped patterns. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she teamed her gown with a pair of juttis. The Heropanti actress notched up her look with metallic neckpiece, bracelet and rings from Aquamarine and Amrapali. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a braided tail and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Kriti Sanon In A Pink Gown At the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019, Kriti Sanon flaunted a pretty sleeveless halter-neck pink gown by Monisha Jaising. Her gown featured ruffled layers and a thigh-high front slit. She teamed it with a pair of silver heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned drop earrings. The Panipat actress pulled back her tresses and let them loose. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade wrapped up her look. Kriti Sanon In A Dual-Toned Gown For the Zee Cine Awards 2019, Kriti Sanon was dressed to impress in a dual-toned gown by Amit Aggarwal. It was sleeveless V-shaped neckline midnight-blue bodycon gown, which was accentuated by light blue structured ruffled hem. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she upped her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings from Minerali Store. The Housefull 4 actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat ponytail. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade enhanced her look.

So, what do you think about these gowns of Kriti Sanon? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kriti Sanon