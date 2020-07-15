ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajkummar Rao’s First Outfit Look Test For Bareilly Ki Barfi Stereotypes A Good And A Bad Guy

    By
    |

    Rajkummar Rao is among the finest actors in the Hindi film industry. He is versatile and it is always a treat to watch his films. The actor has also aced many diverse fashionable looks with his films on myriad subjects. Speaking about his fashion, the actor recently shared the first look test for Bareilly Ki Barfi, the movie in which he plays the role of two contrasting characters. The one is a simple guy and the other is what we call in a layman's language, a flirt. However, his fashion looks bring out his character but stereotype a good guy and a bad guy too.

    Courtesy: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram

    So, look one and in the first segment of the movie, which also had Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, Rajkummar Rao is the simple shopkeeper. For that look, in his first look test, he wore a collared white shirt with hazy purple stripes and black-hued trousers. He wore a cliché metallic watch and carried an innocent expression. And then for the second look, he wore a yellow printed shirt that he teamed with a black leather jacket and distressed and washed denims.

    As for the accessories, he wore a belt, a pendant chain, some metallic chains around his wrist, and dark shades. His expression was confident and the hair pompadour. Now, this look was in contrast to the first innocent look as we perceived it. However, having said that, these looks push the strong narrative of how a good and a bad guy look like. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share comments.

    More CELEBRITY FASHION News

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 16:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue