Rajkummar Rao’s First Outfit Look Test For Bareilly Ki Barfi Stereotypes A Good And A Bad Guy Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Rajkummar Rao is among the finest actors in the Hindi film industry. He is versatile and it is always a treat to watch his films. The actor has also aced many diverse fashionable looks with his films on myriad subjects. Speaking about his fashion, the actor recently shared the first look test for Bareilly Ki Barfi, the movie in which he plays the role of two contrasting characters. The one is a simple guy and the other is what we call in a layman's language, a flirt. However, his fashion looks bring out his character but stereotype a good guy and a bad guy too.

Courtesy: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram

So, look one and in the first segment of the movie, which also had Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, Rajkummar Rao is the simple shopkeeper. For that look, in his first look test, he wore a collared white shirt with hazy purple stripes and black-hued trousers. He wore a cliché metallic watch and carried an innocent expression. And then for the second look, he wore a yellow printed shirt that he teamed with a black leather jacket and distressed and washed denims.

As for the accessories, he wore a belt, a pendant chain, some metallic chains around his wrist, and dark shades. His expression was confident and the hair pompadour. Now, this look was in contrast to the first innocent look as we perceived it. However, having said that, these looks push the strong narrative of how a good and a bad guy look like. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share comments.