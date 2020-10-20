Badhaai Do: Bhumi Pednekar And Rajkummar Rao Announce Badhaai Ho Sequel In Their Chic Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta starrer Badhaai Ho was released on 18 October 2018. The film was a huge hit and won many awards, including two national awards. As the film clocked its 2 years yesterday, the filmmakers surprised the fans by announcing its sequel, titled Badhaai Do. The film will star Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles and its shooting will begin in January 2021. Bhumi and Rajkummar too took to their Instagram feed to treat their fans with one of their pictures, where they were seen wishing each other by joining hands in their chic outfits. So, let us take a close look at their attire and decode it.

So, talking about Bhumi Pednekar first, the actress was decked up in a full-sleeved round-collar lime-yellow hued top, which was accentuated by intricate embroidered patterns. She teamed her top with high-waist cool black pants that featured side pockets and zipper detailing. The diva completed her look with a pair of white sneakers that had pink base and went jewllery-free. She let loose her mid-parted shoulder-length highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Bhumi captioned the picture as, 'Aye @rajkummar_rao time to say #BadhaaiDo, milte hain set pe, January 2021. Bring it on'.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao sported a full-sleeved loose black shirt that had intricate white-hued accents. He teamed his shirt with light-blue slim fit denim jeans and completed his look with a pair of black shoes that had white base. With short hair and clean-shave look, he rounded out his avatar.

Rajkummar wrote, 'Toh date pakki!? Haath milao @bhumipednekar (sanitiser laga ke), 2021 ki shuruat badhaiyon ke sath. #BadhaaiDo'. In fact, it's a double celebration for the actor as lately today, the trailer of his another film titled Ludo has been unveiled. So, he's clearly climbing the ladder of success and we are super happy for him.

We really liked this picture of Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao and their outfits. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Bhumi Pednekar