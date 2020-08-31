Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: Top 5 Fashionable Outfits Of The Actor That Will Up Your Wardrobe Men Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 31 August 1984, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest actors of today's generation. He made his acting debut in 2010 with a dramedy film Love Sex Aur Dhokha and then did a few supporting roles. He had his breakthrough in 2013 with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kai Po Che! Since then, it was no turning back for him and he continued entertaining his fans with hit films like Shahid, Queen, Trapped, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Stree, Made In China, and many more.

Apart from it, Rajkummar has impressed us with his fashion game too. The way he has transformed to an ace fashionista, he has left everyone stunned and won many hearts. As the actor turns a year older today, take a look at his top 5 fashionable outfits that gave major fashion goals.

Rajkummar Rao In A Silver Ethnic Attire On the National Handloom Day, Rajkummar Rao motivated his fans to invest in handloom outfits by our weavers by flaunting his silver ethnic handloom ensemble. His hand-woven tensel fabric ensemble consisted of a mandarin-collar long kurta, which he teamed with matching churidar bottoms. He layered his kurta with a full-sleeved open-front jacket that featured golden buttons and side pockets. The Newton actor completed his look with a pair of silver shoes and sported a clean shave look. Rajkummar Rao In A Brown Ensemble Rajkummar Rao was decked up in a full-sleeved dark-brown buttoned-down blazer, which he teamed with matching plain pants. What added style to his look was his notch-lapel open-front light-brown long jacket that featured black buttons and side pockets. The Ludo actor completed his look with a pair of stylish white and black shoes that had a brown base. Rajkummar Rao In A Quirky Brown Pantsuit Rajkummar Rao looked super dapper in a quirky brown pantsuit, which came from Sahil Aneja's collection. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved long-lapel one-buttoned blazer that featured orange-hued tiger patterns and subtle accents. Styled by Anisha Jain, the Roohi Afzana actor layered his blazer with a high-neck orange tee and teamed it with brown matching pants. He completed his look with a pair of brown shoes. Rajkummar Rao In A Printed Black Sherwani Rajkummar Rao was dressed to impress in a full-sleeved high-neck black sherwani by Rohit Bal, which was accentuated by intricate white and golden floral and bird patterns. Styled by Akshay Tyagi, his sherwani featured a front slit and he teamed it with plain black dhoti pants. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor completed his look with a pair of pointed black juttis and looked dashing. Rajkummar Rao In A Light Blue Pantsuit For the trailer launch of Judgementall Hai Kya, Rajkummar Rao was decked up in a light blue pantsuit and looked handsome. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved open-front blazer, which featured yellow and orange-hued error icon patterns. He layered his blazer with a navy-blue T-shirt that also had big yellow-hued error icon prints and he teamed it with plain matching pants. The Chhalaang actor sported a pair of neon shoes that added fashion quotient. With a stubble beard and yellow-framed reflectors, he rounded out his look.

We absolutely loved Rajkummar Rao's fashion game. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao!

Pic Credits: Rajkummar Rao