Bhumi Pednekar Stylishly Slays In White Separates And Purple Kaftan Dress And We're Impressed!

Bhumi Pednekar has been taking all the limelight these days as she is e-promoting her recently released film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which also stars Konkona Sen Sharma. The actress is all out there flaunting her fashionable looks and the recent ones just raised the fashion bar. For the latest promotional rounds, Bhumi was decked up in white separates and purple kaftan dress. Her dresses were definitely worth-noticing, but the way she slayed them with on-point accessories, upped her stylish avatar. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it for much-needed fashion inspiration.

Bhumi Pednekar In White Separates

Bhumi Pednekar was dressed in beautiful white separates, which came from the label Dalida Ayach and looked gorgeous. Her separates consisted of a sleeveless plunging-neckline crop top that was accentuated by heavy ruffles and a high-waist long skirt, which featured poplin-detailing. Styled by Pranita Shetty, the actress completed her look with a pair of sandals and accessorised her look with stylish gold-toned earrings and rings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Bhumi left her side-parted highlighted tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled brows, pink eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Bhumi Pednekar In Purple Kaftan Dress

Bhumi Pednekar sported a V-shaped neckline purple kaftan dress, which came from the designer duo Saaksha & Kinni's collections. Her kaftan dress was accentuated by white dotted prints on checked patterns and featured only one sleeve. The black leather belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The diva completed her look with a pair of transparent-strapped nude-hued sandals and upped her look with a lovely black and white striped hat from Myaraa India. She let loose her layered tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Bhumi Pednekar? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Pranita Shetty