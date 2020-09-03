Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Bhumi Pednekar And Konkona Sen Sharma’s Look From The Poster Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Bollywood drama-comedy Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is all set to release on 18 September on Netflix. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, the film will star Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles. The film will showcase the two actresses as sisters, who goes on a roller coaster called life and share their secrets with each other.

The film's trailer will be out tomorrow. However, recently, the filmmakers unveiled its look poster that has taken internet by storm. In the poster, Bhumi and Konkona were seen flaunting their western and ethnic looks respectively. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

So, Bhumi Pednekar, who will be portraying the role of Kitty, a city girl, opted to sport western outfit for the poster photoshoot. She was seen decked up in a half-sleeved brown-hued sequin top/dress. The white dotted-detailed black band-type choker added fashion quotient to her look. The actress accessorised her look with a few gold-toned rings and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Bhumi let loose her side-parted highlighted curly tresses.

On the other hand, Konkona Sen Sharma, who will be playing the role of Dolly, a middle-class working mother, flaunted her ethnic look in the poster. She wore a plain pink-hued saree, which featured a lace border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a classic way and teamed it with a half-sleeved powder-blue blouse that was accentuated by pink florals and green leaves patterns. The actress notched up her look with white-pearl drop detailed earrings, plunging chain neckpieces, pink bangles, and rings. She let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by a tiny black bindi, pointed brows, and pink lip shade. The black aviators added stylish quotient to her look.

So, what do you think about their looks from the poster of the film? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Ekta Kapoor