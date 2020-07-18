Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: 5 Times The Actress Flaunted Black Outfits At Different Events Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 18 July 1989, Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most inspiring personalities in the Bollywood industry. Apart from being a brilliant actress, the diva has also turned out to be a major fitness and fashion inspiration for all of us. Talking about her fitness, well, we all know that the actress gained weight in preparation for her role as an overweight bride for her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. But as soon as the shooting for the film got over, the actress lost 21 kgs in just 4 months and surprised everyone. She not just lost weight but also maintained it like a boss lady and today she is one of the most stunning actresses in the town.

Coming to her fashion, Bhumi Pednekar is a great fashion enthusiast. From saree to gown to dresses, her fashion wardrobe has everything what every woman in the town wants. But one thing which we have noticed about the diva is that she has immense love for black colour. It's not to say that she has a collection of stunning outfits in different hues but there have been numerous times, when the actress has made statement in black. As Bhumi Pednekar turns a year older today, let us take a look at her best 5 black numbers, which gave goals for different events. She was styled by fashion stylist Pranita Shetty for all events.

Bhumi Pednekar In A Crop Top And Skirt For Christmas Eve, Bhumi Pednekar opted for a black crop top and skirt by Nikhil Thampi and looked super stunning in it. Her strappy crop top featured plunging neckline while her high-waist long skirt was accentuated by thigh-high side slit. The thin matching belt added structure to her attire and she completed her look with a pair of black platform heels. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress accessorised her look with a silver-toned pretty necklace and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and nude pink lip shade. Bhumi let loose her side-parted shoulder-length curly tresses. The diva's bold outfit seemed perfect for parties. Bhumi Pednekar In A Ruffle Dress For an event, Bhumi Pednekar was dressed like a doll in a sleeveless black dress, which was accentuated by heavy ruffles. The shiny silver belt featuring blue flower in the middle, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Bala actress completed her look with a pair of pointed silver heels and upped her look with floral studs. She pulled back her messy highlighted tresses into a hairdo and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, dark-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and matte nude pink lip shade. Bhumi's pretty dress is what you can sport at parties or events. Bhumi Pednekar In A Black Pantsuit Bhumi Pednekar exuded boss lady vibes in a black pantsuit, which came from the label Intrinsic. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved single-breasted one-buttoned black blazer that featured sequin detailing below the shoulders. She teamed her blazer with plain black pants and completed her look with matching footwear. The Saand Ki Aankh actress went jewellery-free and instead elevated her look with filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, and glossy pink lip shade. Bhumi let loose her side-parted highlighted layered tresses and looked gorgeous.This pantsuit of hers seemed perfect for official meetings. Bhumi Pednekar In A Slit Gown Bhumi Pednekar sported a one-side off-shoulder black sequin gown by Bibhu Mohapatra, which was accentuated by light yellow accents. Her beautiful gown featured a thigh-high side slit and a short trail. She teamed her gown with a pair of black heels from the label Lyn. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, and glossy pink lip shade rounded out her look. She pulled back her side-parted highlighted tresses into a low ponytail. Bhumi's beautiful gown is ideal for glamorous events. Bhumi Pednekar In A Saree Bhumi Pednekar donned a plain black simple black saree from the label Silai and looked ravishing as ever. Her saree was accentuated by sequin border and she draped the sheer pallu of her saree in a nivi style and paired it with a sleeveless plunging-neckline sequin bralette. The Sonchiriya actress notched up her look with minimal jewellery from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and left her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses loose. Bhumi enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and matte light pink lip shade. The diva's saree is perfect for wedding reception and family functions.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Bhumi Pednekar? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar!

Pic Credits: Bhumi Pednekar