Raspberry, Green, Burgundy, Or Black, Which Saree Of Bhumi Pednekar’s Would You Pick? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Bhumi Pednekar's fashion is only getting stronger with time and when in lockdown, we can't help but admire her saree choices. Yes, the recent sarees that she had donned were contemporary and featured single-toned shades. From raspberry hue to black colour, Bhumi won us with her different sarees and inspired us to go saree-hunting. We have decoded her saree looks for you so that you can buy one of her sarees post lockdown.

Bhumi Pednekar's Raspberry Saree

Bhumi Pednekar's raspberry-hued saree is absolutely we have our eyes on. She wore this saree for an event and her saree was designed by Manish Malhotra. Splashed in a bright orange hue, her saree was accentuated by glittering tones and featured subtle ruffled details. She teamed her saree with a matching raspberry-hued blouse and accessorised her look with nature-inspired rings. The makeup was highlighted by muted brown lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Bhumi Pednekar's Minty Green Saree

Her minty green also seemed like an ultimate cocktail-wear number. The actress wore a Manish Malhotra saree again and her saree was beautifully embellished with sequinned details. It featured silver accents and Bhumi teamed her saree with a dazzling sleeveless blouse. Her makeup was enhanced by muted pink lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones. The smoky kohl and sleek tresses completed her look.

Bhumi Pednekar's Burgundy Saree

We absolutely loved this wine red burgundy saree of Bhumi Pednekar's. She wore it for the IFFAM 2019 event and looked absolutely classy. Her saree was light and was splashed in burgundy hue with embellished metallic details. However, this time, the Bala actress colour-blocked her saree with a sleeveless black-toned blouse and it went well with her saree. The makeup was marked by muted tones and the impeccable bun wrapped up her look.

Bhumi Pednekar's Black Saree

Bhumi Pednekar looked bold and beautiful in her black saree that came from the label Silai. Her saree was pure black in colour and it featured embellished accents on the border. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless black blouse. Her makeup was enhanced by muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted tresses completed her traditional avatar.

So, which saree of Bhumi Pednekar's did you like the most? Let us know that.