Bhumi Pednekar’s Khaleesi Look Has Caught The Attention Of Game Of Thrones Fans

    We all love Game of Thrones even though season 8 has been a bit of a blooper. The series and the book has given us the most unforgettable characters ever and one of the main characters among them was Daenerys Targaryen or Khaleesi played by Emilia Clarke. A number of fans and celebs have tried to ace the iconic look of Khaleesi and the latest celeb to do that was Bhumi Pednekar. The actress took to her Instagram feed to share her Daenerys look and impressed us. We have decoded the look for you.

    The Saand Ki Aankh actress reposted Swapnil Pawar's Instagram post, who is an illustrative designer and reimagined Bhumi Pednekar as Khaleesi. Bhumi looked pretty convincing as Khaleesi posing with her dragon. In the picture, the actress was dressed in a blue dress just like Khaleesi's. It was a deep-neck almost-sleeveless number, which seemed like a column dress with a structural silhouette. It was a figure-hugging dress and Bhumi's look was accessorised with a dainty finger ring, a metallic bangle, and a statement neckpiece.

    Courtesy: Swapnil Pawar

    As for her makeup, it was similar to Khaleesi's with dewy pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The eye makeup in comparison was light and the signature silver tresses with braids completed her look. Bhumi Pednekar was posed with a dragon showpiece that emitted fire. Well, we loved this recreation, how about you? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 19:27 [IST]
