From Pretty In Pink To Bold In Gold, Bhumi Pednekar Flaunts Her Different Looks In Gorgeous Gowns
Aayushi Adhaulia

Bhumi Peknekar is among the rare actresses in the Bollywood industry who has left us stunned not just with her strong films choices but also with her on-point fashion game. From ethnic to western, the diva's fashion wardrobe is full of fashionable outfits but her gowns collection is what we have been eyeing from so long as they all are very pretty. Styled by Pranita Shetty, Bhumi has made many statements in her gorgeous gowns flaunting her different avatars. So, let's just take a look at her five beautiful gowns that gave goals.

Bhumi Pednekar In A Blush-Pink Gown

Bhumi Pednekar looked flawless in a plunging-neckline baby-pink gown by Gaby Charbachy, which featured pleated wings type sleeves and thigh-high front slit. She paired her gown with silver-hued high heels and accessorised her look with few rings from Anmol Jewellers. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress let loose her straight tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Bhumi Pednekar In A Strapless Red Gown

For Filmfare 2020, Bhumi Pednekar opted for a strapless flared red gown by Gaby Charbachy, which was accentuated by ruffle-detailing and thigh-high front slit. She teamed her gown with a pair of silver heels and went jewellery-free. The Saand Ki Aankh actress pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a half-hairdo and sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, and light-pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Bhumi Pednekar In A Purple Ruffle Gown

At Kid Choice Awards 2019, Bhumi Pednekar sported a sleeveless high-neck purple gown by Aanchal Chanda. Her pretty gown was accentuated by net-fabric neckline and multiple ruffled layers while the matching band type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Bala actress upped her look with a pair of earrings and rings from Diagold and by Rajesh Tulsani. She tied her mid-parted highlighted tresses into a low ponytail and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy lip shade.

Bhumi Pednekar In A Baby-Pink Gown

For International Film Festival And Awards 2019, Bhumi Pednekar was dressed to impress in a baby-pink body-hugging gown by Naeem Khan. Her beautiful gown featured cross-detailed collar and subtle white-hued prints. She notched up her look with a pair of drop earrings from Azotiique and wrapped her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, and matte nude lip shade. The Bhoot actress let loose her side-parted shoulder-length curly tresses loose.

Bhumi Pednekar In A Golden Gown

For Star Screen Awards 2019, Bhumi Pednekar donned a one-shoulder golden gown by Gauri & Nainika, which was accentuated by plunging-neckline. Her body-hugging gown featured a dramatic knot at either side of her waist and a long train, that added stylish quotient. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress accessorised her look with few rings from Anmol and sharply contoured and highlighted her face and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, matching eye shadow, soft blush, and nudish pink lip shade enhanced her look. Bhumi pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a hairdo and looked stunning.

Pic Credits: Bhumi Pednekar