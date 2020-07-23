Bhumi Pednekar In Multi-hued Saree And Pranutan Bahl In Ivory Saree, Who Looked Festive-Ready? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

There was a time when we used to make a lot of efforts and spend a lot of time to find the ideal outfit for ourselves, be it for wedding or for festival or for casual outings. But now, things have just gone easier and all thanks to our Bollywood celebrities, who keep giving us fashion inspiration with their gorgeous dresses.

Recently, it was B-town divas Bhumi Pednekar and Pranutan Bahl, who posted the pictures of their saree looks on Instagram and gave us fashion goals for the upcoming festivals. While Bhumi flaunted a multi-hued number, Pranutan, on the other hand, sported beautiful ivory saree. So, let us take a close look at their sarees and find who looked festive-ready.

Bhumi Pednekar In A Multi-hued Saree

Bhumi Pednekar donned a pretty saree, which was accentuated by multi-hued (light tones) striped patterns and looked super stunning. She draped the pallu of her saree in a classic style and teamed it with a half-sleeved shiny pink blouse. The actress completed her look with a pair of heels and spruced up her look with a tiny bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Bhumi left her side-parted highlighted straight tresses loose.

Pranutan Bahl In An Ivory Saree

Pranutan Bahl shared a throwback picture from Mirchi Music Awards 2020. In the picture, she was seen dressed in a beautiful ivory saree, whose pallu was accentuated by intricate brown-hued prints. Her pallu formed a short trail, which added fashion quotient and she draped it in a nivi style. The diva paired her saree with a sleeveless matching blouse and accessorised her look with a pair of earrings. Pranutan let loose her mid-parted highlighted curls and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved these sarees of the actresses. Whose saree did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Bhumi Pednekar and Pranutan Bahl