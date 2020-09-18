Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Bhumi Pednekar Aka Kitty’s Distinctive Looks Are Worth-Noticing Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival last year and now finally the wait is over. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is all set to stream on Netflix from today. The trailer was released a few days ago and by looking at it we can say that not just the film's story will be interesting to watch but also the actresses' distinctive looks that will catch all your attention.

So, before you watch the film, we give you a glimpse of Bhumi Pednekar aka Kitty's worth-noticing outfits from the film.

Bhumi Pednekar In A Blue Top, Shrug And Denims Bhumi Pednekar donned a navy-blue top, which she layered with a full-sleeved lighter shade shrug. Her shrug was accentuated by pretty orange-hued floral patterns and teamed it with denim jeans. The actress completed her look with a pair of black strap-detailed brown wedges and carried a black sling bag. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade. Bhumi Pednekar In A Khaki-Hued Ensemble Bhumi Pednekar was decked up in a full-sleeved khaki-hued flared ensemble, which was accentuated by pleats. She layered her ensemble with a sleeveless red-hued short jacket that featured golden embellishments. The actress upped her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, heavy plunging necklace, and a red qawwali cap that had pink feather detailing. She let loose her long tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Bhumi Pednekar In A Pink Formal Shirt In one of the scenes, which looked like her office, Bhumi Pednekar was seen sporting a quarter-sleeved classic-collar light-pink formal shirt. She also wore an ID card that had red lanyard. The actress notched up her look with a pair of tiny studs and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Bhumi pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low messy bun. Bhumi Pednekar In A Printed Green Top Bhumi Pednekar was dressed in a quarter-sleeved light-green top, which was accentuated by intricate blue, white, and yellow floral prints. She layered her top with a plain white top and paired it with denim jeans. The actress sported a black sling bag and rounded out her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and dark pink lip shade. She left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and beautifully curled the ends. Bhumi Pednekar In A Printed Blue Ensemble Bhumi Pednekar wore a quarter-sleeved navy-blue ensemble, which was accentuated by intricate orange and white prints. She layered her ensemble with a sleeveless short red jacket that too had subtle patterns. The actress upped her look with a wrist watch and red flower garland. The big brown hat and transparent reflectors added stylish quotient to her look. She let loose her tresses and wrapped up her look with pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these looks of Bhumi Pednekar from the film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Netflix India