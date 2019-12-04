ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, And Others Stun Us At The Awards Night

    By
    |

    Recently, the 6th edition of Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019 was held in Mumbai, where the B-town's dapper actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, and others wowed us with their outfit game. So, let us take a close look at what they opted to don for the big night.

    Array

    Ayushmann Khurrana In An All-White Attire

    Ayushmann Khurrana sported layers of white. His outfit consisted of a mandarin collar shirt, which he layered with an overlap-detailed waistcoat. He again paired it with a full-sleeved designer-lapel knotted blazer. And at last, he draped a classic-collar puffed-shoulder long cape. The actor paired it with matching pants and completed his look with a pair of matching sports shoes. The dark-hued reflectors added stylish quotient to his look.

    Array

    Varun Dhawan In Printed Shirt And Oversized Jeans

    Varun Dhawan opted for a stylish attire. His outfit consisted of a full-sleeved classic-collar buttoned down light-hued shirt, which was accentuated by multi-hued graphic prints. The actor paired his shirt with oversized white jeans featuring side-pockets with zip closure. Varun completed his look with a pair of tan-brown shoes and upped his look with a chain neckpiece.

    Array

    Kartik Aaryan In A Dark Grey Pantsuit

    Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a dark grey pantsuit. His ensemble consisted of a classic-collar white shirt, which he layered with a purple-hued tee. He then teamed it with a full-sleeved notch-lapel four-buttoned double-breasted dark grey-hued blazer. The actor paired it with matching pants and completed his look with a pair of stylish black shoes. With stubble beard and moustache, Kartik Aaryan continued to flaunt his Chintu Tyagi character from Pati Patni Aur Woh.

    Array

    Karan Johar In A Stylish Black Pantsuit

    Karan Johar sported a stylish black panstuit by Siddartha Tytler. He donned a classic white shirt and attached a bow to it to add a stylish quotient. He paired his shirt with a full-sleeved notch-lapel single-breasted black blazer, which was accentuated by light grey-hued floral patterns. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, he paired it with matching pants and completed his look with a pair of black shoes. The black-framed spectacles went well with his look.

    Array

    Rajkummar Rao In A Pastel Pink Pantsuit

    Rajkummar Rao looked handsome in a pastel pink pantsuit, which came from the label Karrtik D. His attire consisted of a high-neck collar black tee and he teamed it with a full-sleeved notch-lapel one-buttoned pastel pink blazer. Styled by Anisha Jain, he paired it with matching pants. Rajkummar completed his look with a unique pair of black shoes from Christian Louboutin. The wrist watch upped his look.

    Array

    Zaheer Iqbal In A Light Grey Printed Pantsuit

    Zaheer Iqbal opted for an eye-catching light grey pantsuit from the label Karrtik D, which featured black floral patterns. His pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel open front blazer. He donned the blazer over a classic black tee. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, he paired it with matching bottoms and completed his look with a pair of black formal shoes.

    Array

    Saqib Saleem In A Navy Blue Panstuit

    Saqib Saleem sported a navy blue pantsuit by Anuj Madaan and looked dapper. Basically, he donned a turtle neck white knit sweater and paired it with a full-sleeved notch-lapel two-buttoned single-breasted blazer. Styled by Anisha Jain, he matched his blazer with matching pants. Saqib completed his look with a pair of brown loafers, which came from Zegna.

    So, what do you think about their outfits? Whose attire did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

    More KARAN JOHAR News

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue