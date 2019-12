Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, And Others Stun Us At The Awards Night

Ayushmann Khurrana In An All-White Attire Ayushmann Khurrana sported layers of white. His outfit consisted of a mandarin collar shirt, which he layered with an overlap-detailed waistcoat. He again paired it with a full-sleeved designer-lapel knotted blazer. And at last, he draped a classic-collar puffed-shoulder long cape. The actor paired it with matching pants and completed his look with a pair of matching sports shoes. The dark-hued reflectors added stylish quotient to his look.

Varun Dhawan In Printed Shirt And Oversized Jeans Varun Dhawan opted for a stylish attire. His outfit consisted of a full-sleeved classic-collar buttoned down light-hued shirt, which was accentuated by multi-hued graphic prints. The actor paired his shirt with oversized white jeans featuring side-pockets with zip closure. Varun completed his look with a pair of tan-brown shoes and upped his look with a chain neckpiece.

Kartik Aaryan In A Dark Grey Pantsuit Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a dark grey pantsuit. His ensemble consisted of a classic-collar white shirt, which he layered with a purple-hued tee. He then teamed it with a full-sleeved notch-lapel four-buttoned double-breasted dark grey-hued blazer. The actor paired it with matching pants and completed his look with a pair of stylish black shoes. With stubble beard and moustache, Kartik Aaryan continued to flaunt his Chintu Tyagi character from Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Karan Johar In A Stylish Black Pantsuit Karan Johar sported a stylish black panstuit by Siddartha Tytler. He donned a classic white shirt and attached a bow to it to add a stylish quotient. He paired his shirt with a full-sleeved notch-lapel single-breasted black blazer, which was accentuated by light grey-hued floral patterns. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, he paired it with matching pants and completed his look with a pair of black shoes. The black-framed spectacles went well with his look.

Rajkummar Rao In A Pastel Pink Pantsuit Rajkummar Rao looked handsome in a pastel pink pantsuit, which came from the label Karrtik D. His attire consisted of a high-neck collar black tee and he teamed it with a full-sleeved notch-lapel one-buttoned pastel pink blazer. Styled by Anisha Jain, he paired it with matching pants. Rajkummar completed his look with a unique pair of black shoes from Christian Louboutin. The wrist watch upped his look.

Zaheer Iqbal In A Light Grey Printed Pantsuit Zaheer Iqbal opted for an eye-catching light grey pantsuit from the label Karrtik D, which featured black floral patterns. His pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel open front blazer. He donned the blazer over a classic black tee. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, he paired it with matching bottoms and completed his look with a pair of black formal shoes.