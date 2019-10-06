Here Are The Bollywood Actors Who Impressed Us And Topped Our Best Dressed List Of The Week

Amitabh Bachchan In White Traditionals When it comes to best dressed men of the week, how can Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan not be in our top list? At the recent Swasth Bharat event, Amitabh Bachchan sported a white traditional outfit and looked extremely sophisticated. His white attire consisted of a full-sleeved plain white kurta and matching pyjamas. He paired his desi outfit with a mandarin collar grey-coloured checkered waistcoat, which was accentuated by overlap detailing. His buttoned waistcoat also featured a pocketsquare. The Sholay actor completed his ethnic ensemble with a pair of black footwear. The glasses rounded out his look.

Maniesh Paul In Denims And Funky Shoes On the sets of his comedy show Movie Masti, Maniesh Paul sported a white-sleeved round collar black tee that was enhanced by a quirky quote and designs. He teamed his black tee with an open-buttoned cut-sleeved blue denim jacket, which was accentuated by multiple zips. He teamed it with grey-hued denim jeans. The most interesting part about his attire was his funky multi-hued sports shoes, which caught all the attention. Maniesh Paul accessorised his look with a silver-toned ring. The stubble beard rounded out his look and he looked dapper.

Ayushmann Khurrana In A Metallic Tuxedo Suit Ayushmann Khurrana sported a metallic tuxedo suit by Paul Smith at GQ India Men Of The Year Awards event. His tuxedo suit consisted of a full-sleeved classic-collar black-buttoned white shirt. Styled by Isha Bhansali, he teamed his white shirt over a full-sleeved notch-lapel one-buttoned black-cream printed blazer. The black bow on his white shirt added stylish quotient. The Article 15 actor paired his ensemble with black pants. Ayushmann completed his look with a pair of black boots by Celine. With a stubble beard, Ayushmann Khurrana looked absolutely dashing.

Kartik Aaryan In A Grey Panstuit Who doesn't have a crush on dapper boy Kartik Aaryan. His charming face and amazing fashion sense has always caught our attention. In his latest Instagram post, Kartik Aaryan was seen sporting a grey hued pantsuit and looked handsome. His panstsuit consisted of a classic collar full-sleeved white shirt, which he teamed with a grey blazer. The Luka Chuppi actor paired his full-sleeved notch lapel two-buttoned blazer with matching pants. With the blue tie over his white shirt, Kartik looked absolutely liked a gentleman. He completed his look with a pair of black shoes. With stubble beard , Kartik Aaryan stole our hearts.