Just In
- 2 hrs ago Navaratri 2019: Six Beautiful Pink Traditional Outfits From Bollywood Divas Wardrobe
-
- 3 hrs ago Elle Beauty Awards 2019: Anushka Sharma Charms In Nude Make-up
- 3 hrs ago Elle Beauty Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor Glitters In Gold Make-up Look
- 4 hrs ago Durga Puja 2019: Deepika Padukone And Other Leading Divas Inspire Us With Their Sari Looks
Don't Miss
- Sports Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: UP Yoddha look to extend winning-streak against Puneri Paltan
- Movies Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Winner: Mugen Rao Beats The Competition In Style?
- News 2 months on, NC delegation meets Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar
- Technology Realme X2 Pro Confirmed With Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos
- Automobiles Jawa Motorcycles Dealership Scam: Jawa Cautions Enthusiasts To Stay Away From Fraudsters
- Travel Know Some Famous Frozen Lakes In India!
- Finance 6 Things To Remember When Closing Credit Card Account
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
Here Are The Bollywood Actors Who Impressed Us And Topped Our Best Dressed List Of The Week
We often see the men in our lives donning casual wears on daily basis and tuxedos for parties or events. But the men's fashion isn't limited to this and that has been proven by our favourite Bollywood actors. From Amitabh Bachchan to Kartik Aryan, there are many Bollywood actors who have been impressing us with their stunning sartorial choices and have been giving major inspiration to all men in the town. So, we have come up with five best dressed Bollywood gentlemen, who have won our hearts this week with their fashion game. So, let's find who topped our best dressed list and also decode their stylish outfits.
Amitabh Bachchan In White Traditionals
When it comes to best dressed men of the week, how can Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan not be in our top list? At the recent Swasth Bharat event, Amitabh Bachchan sported a white traditional outfit and looked extremely sophisticated. His white attire consisted of a full-sleeved plain white kurta and matching pyjamas. He paired his desi outfit with a mandarin collar grey-coloured checkered waistcoat, which was accentuated by overlap detailing. His buttoned waistcoat also featured a pocketsquare. The Sholay actor completed his ethnic ensemble with a pair of black footwear. The glasses rounded out his look.
Maniesh Paul In Denims And Funky Shoes
On the sets of his comedy show Movie Masti, Maniesh Paul sported a white-sleeved round collar black tee that was enhanced by a quirky quote and designs. He teamed his black tee with an open-buttoned cut-sleeved blue denim jacket, which was accentuated by multiple zips. He teamed it with grey-hued denim jeans. The most interesting part about his attire was his funky multi-hued sports shoes, which caught all the attention. Maniesh Paul accessorised his look with a silver-toned ring. The stubble beard rounded out his look and he looked dapper.
Ayushmann Khurrana In A Metallic Tuxedo Suit
Ayushmann Khurrana sported a metallic tuxedo suit by Paul Smith at GQ India Men Of The Year Awards event. His tuxedo suit consisted of a full-sleeved classic-collar black-buttoned white shirt. Styled by Isha Bhansali, he teamed his white shirt over a full-sleeved notch-lapel one-buttoned black-cream printed blazer. The black bow on his white shirt added stylish quotient. The Article 15 actor paired his ensemble with black pants. Ayushmann completed his look with a pair of black boots by Celine. With a stubble beard, Ayushmann Khurrana looked absolutely dashing.
Kartik Aaryan In A Grey Panstuit
Who doesn't have a crush on dapper boy Kartik Aaryan. His charming face and amazing fashion sense has always caught our attention. In his latest Instagram post, Kartik Aaryan was seen sporting a grey hued pantsuit and looked handsome. His panstsuit consisted of a classic collar full-sleeved white shirt, which he teamed with a grey blazer. The Luka Chuppi actor paired his full-sleeved notch lapel two-buttoned blazer with matching pants. With the blue tie over his white shirt, Kartik looked absolutely liked a gentleman. He completed his look with a pair of black shoes. With stubble beard , Kartik Aaryan stole our hearts.
Sidharth Malhotra In A Red Shirt And Grey Cargo
Sidharth Malhotra left us stunned with his amazing casual sartorial choice. At NDTV Swasth Bharat event, Sidharth was seen in a full-sleeved collar-up open-buttoned red shirt with a casual matching tee. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, the Marjaavaan actor teamed it with grey-hued cargo pants. His stunning ensemble came from Massimo Dutti and Alexander McQueen. Sidharth Malhotra completed his look with a pair of white sports shoes. The stubble beard and intense look suited him well.
Cheers to all best dressed men of the week! Stay handsome, stay charming!
Pic credits: Ayushmann Khurrana: Isha Bhansali, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra