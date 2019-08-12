Ayushmann Khurrana Seen In Saris In The Trailer Of Dream Girl Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The original Dream Girl starring veteran actors, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, and Ashok Kumar was released in 1977 but decades later Dream Girl will hit the screens again. However, only this time, the star cast comprises Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, and Annu Kapoor in the lead. The trailer of the film is out and judging by the trailer, it seems Ayushmann Khurrana is the Dream Girl of the movie. The 66th National Film Awards Winner in the Best Actor category for Andhadhun, Ayushmann's Dream Girl trailer startled us.

In the movie, he plays a character, who dons the role of mythological characters, Sita, Radha, and others to earn a living but much against the wishes of his father (Annu Kapoor). The opening scene in the trailer is a stage play, where Ayushmann is seen coming out of a hut as a female character, Sita. Later, he takes up a job as a female telecaller, pretending to be Pooja, who seduces customers with her voice. Soon, a number of his male customers develop a crush on him. What surprised us was that after ages we saw a male actor dressed as a female. From a fashion lens too, we found this movie interesting and have decoded Ayushmann's wardrobe for you.

So, in the starting scene in the trailer, dressed as Sita, Ayushmann knocked our socks off with a muted rust orange sari drape covering his head. He teamed it with a classic mangalsutra, wore a sindoor, and the sleek tresses rounded out the actor's avatar. He even applied a light pink lip shade. His earthy-toned sari changes to a vibrant blue sari in another scene from the trailer. This time, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen shaking a leg dressed in a blue sari with colourful floral accents. This is a maximalist look and his jewellery consisted of a delicate nath, hair accessory, a maang-tikka, necklace, and bangles. The pink lip shade, a jewelled bindi, and contoured cheekbones highlighted his look.

Even at the trailer launch event of Dream Girl, Ayushmann gave us a fashionable moment with a blue checkered sari with radiant pink drape. Ayushmann Khurrana dressed as female characters would not only be a treat to the eyes but also add to the versatile role. The movie would be releasing on 13th September, 2019 and we are all so excited to watch the film.