Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020: 10 Mutton Recipes For Your Excited Taste Buds Mutton oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

Eid Mubarak to one and all. The festive celebration of Eid ul-Fitr has already commenced. This year Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated from the evening of 23 May to the evening of 24 May. A long and pious month of Ramadan is over and it is now the time to feast on some of the most delightful dishes and to get your taste-buds excited.

Mutton in India is relished in all its forms be it spicy curries or grilled snacks. But curries form an integral part of Indian cuisine. There are a variety of recipes for mutton curry. These recipes differ with respect to the special ingredients used in the preparation in the different regions of the country. Each recipe has a unique flavour of its own.

15 IRRESISTIBLE KHEEMA RECIPES TO TRY

Apart from the tempting sweet delights like the sevaiyan, kheer and so many others, Eid is also a festive time for the non-vegetarian foodies. There are a number of irresistible mutton recipes to choose from. Right from biryani, haleem, seekh kebabs to the lip-smacking items prepared with the kheema or minced meat.

Check out these mouthwatering mutton recipes which you must not give a miss on Eid. Take a look.

Tehsildari Qorma The Tehsildari qorma is a part of the Mughalai cuisine. It was introduced by a gentleman who was a Tehsildar in Kaimganj during the British period and belonged to the royal family of Bahadur Shah Zafar. This dish is a rich and creamy delight with very little spices. The use of rabdi and khoya in this mutton recipe makes this ramzan recipe burst with robust flavours. Kheema Saag Kheema Saag recipe comprises minced meat cooked with spinach. You can use any kind of minced meat in this dish except pork. Here, we have used mutton kheema to prepare the kheem saag curry. This dish cooks easily and you get to eat healthy green vegetables along with meat at one go. Mutton Paya Mutton paya has a lot of Indian spices added to it which enhances the flavour of the meal. This mouth-watering dish can be eaten as a side dish or even as a main dish along with coconut rice or even biryani. Shahi Mutton Korma Shahi mutton korma recipe is a delicacy from the royal kitchens. Shahi mutton korma recipe differs in its colour and flavour from the other recipes. This mutton recipe has a slightly whitish-yellow colour due to addition of yogurt and cream to it. The yellowish tinge is provided by the saffron which also adds a different flavour to this dish. Mughlai Shami Kebab Shami kebab is a very popular snack that is eaten in Muslin households during Ramadan. In fact, the Shami kebab recipe is one of the most quintessential Mughlai recipes in India. We love to have these fried kebabs as street food. But did you know that it is very easy to try the Shami kebab recipe at home as well? You can easily try this Indian mutton recipe if you have the right spices and some kheema handy. Mutton Haleem Haleem is a rare delicacy which originated in Persia. It was carried over to India during the Mughal reign and since then this royal recipe has won many hearts. Haleem is traditionally prepared with mutton or beef. Just before the commencement of Ramzan, almost all major and minor restaurants begin their preparations for Haleem. Khatta Meat Khatta meat gets its sour flavour from spoonfuls of amchur or dry mango powder. This Kashmiri mutton recipe is relatively easy compared to the other dishes of the Kashmiri cuisine. This dish is best enjoyed with rice but if you are aiming to make the gravy thick, you can have it with roties as well. Bhuna Gosht Bhuna gosht is a traditional Indian mutton recipe usually made with goat's mutton. Mutton is slowly cooked under low heat with a blend of different spices which adds to the richness of the dish. The dish is cooked till all the juices of mutton are released and mixed with the spices to give a slightly dry velvety gravy. Khajur Gosht This is a special mutton recipe for you straight from the kitchens of Awadh. It is known as the Khajur Gosht which literally means ' dates mutton'. This special mutton recipe is prepared with dry dates which makes it an absolute delight for your taste-buds. Dal Gosht This spicy dal gosht, as the name suggests, is a combination of three things- fragrant spices, lentils and the mutton. The mutton is first cooked along with the spices which adds spicy flavour to the dish. Then it is cooked with the dal which not only adds to the consistency of the curry but also gives it a unique, lip-smacking taste.