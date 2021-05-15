Dare To Copy: Kartik Aaryan Flaunts Stylish Long Hair As He Sends Out Eid Wishes To Fans On Instagram Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Kartik Aaryan is that actor in the Bollywood industry, who has got great charm and fun personality. With his cute smile, he always manages to steal the hearts of his fans wherever he goes. Apart from it, the Dostana 2 actor is also loved for his style and aura. In the past few years, he has flaunted so many different hairstyles. The actor loves to experiment with his hair and so he often comes up with some stylish hairstyle, which turns into trend and makes young men want to copy his style.

Recently too, on the occasion of Eid, Kartik mesmerised his fans with an adorable picture, flaunting his long hair with stylish cut. He took to his Instagram feed to extend wishes and greetings and now his hairstyle has become the talk of the town. So, let us take a quick look at his haircut for style inspiration.

So, wishing everyone Eid mubarak, Kartik Aaryan steals the limelight with his awesome picture, flaunting long luscious locks. His hair was partitioned from the side and featured multiple layers with outside curls. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor's hair was up to shoulder length on the front side and at the back, and it fell till the nape of his neck. Raising the stylish quotient, a little higher, the dapper star dyed a few strands of his hair with blonde colour and it definitely looked good on him. Kartik sported stubble beard and moustache and it suited his look.

Coming to the outfit, well, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor was dressed in a navy-blue silk kurta, which he layered with matching half floral-patterned jacket. Kartik Aaryan looked very handsome and we loved this look and hairstyle of his.

What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kartik Aaryan