Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan Gives Glimpse Of His Interesting Look In Printed Outfit And Red Turban Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the best horror-comedy films, that manage to leave us in splits even today. And so, ever since young generation actor Kartik Aaryan has announced it's second part, titled as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which will feature him as the male lead, fans can't control their excitement. The actor has already begun the shooting with his co-star Kiara Advani and was recently seen teasing fans by giving a glimpse of his interesting look on the sets of the film. Dressed in a printed traditional outfit with red turban on his head, Kartik caught all our attention as he absolutely nailed the iconic look. So, let us take a close look at his attire and decode it.

So, Kartik Aaryan was spotted on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, rocking the traditional Rajasthani look while posing for the paparazzi. He sported an off-white kurta, which was accentuated by intricate red florals and green leaves patterns and side slits. The Dostana 2 actor layered his kurta with a quarter-sleeved open-front matching printed jacket and teamed it up with loose white pyjamas. He completed his look with a pair of red slippers.

What upped his look and made it interesting was the red turban, which he tied perfectly over his head. Kartik Aaryan wrapped his look with moustache and stubble beard while the black reflectors, added cool quotient to his look.

