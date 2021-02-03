Kartik Aaryan’s Cool And Funky Graphic Printed T-shirt Is For Those Who Are Not Working From Home Men Aayushi Adhaulia

It's been almost 10 to 11 months since we have been working from home due to coronavirus pandemic. While working from home has benefited us in many ways, let's accept we have also become way too lazy, especially when it comes to dressing up. There were days when we used to dress up in cool T-shirts but now most of us are seen lying in bed in our comfy pyjamas. But now taking necessary precautions and adapting to new normal, people have slowly started going out for their work and meetings, including celebrities.

Recently, the popular new-generation actor Kartik Aaryan stepped out for a shoot in the city and was snapped by the paparazzi, flaunting his chic and stylish look in a funky T-shirt. His tee seemed very cool as it had a very funny yet cute graphic print and that's the reason why all the heads got turned when the actor arrived on the set. The Dostana 2 actor's eye-catching T-shirt is something, which all men should add to their wardrobe, especially those who are not working from home. So, let us take a look at Kartik's complete attire closely and decode it for fashion inspiration

So, Kartik Aaryan sported a half-sleeved crew-neck white T-shirt, which featured a big graphic print of a cute and funny cartoon. He layered his white T-shirt with an extended-sleeved blue-hued tee and teamed it with loose and comfy black trousers. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor completed his look with a pair of white sneakers that had black shoe lace. Kartik went jewellery-free and instead upped his look with a full-grown moustache and beard. He flaunted his long hair look and donned a black printed headband that covered his upper head and half forehead. The stylish geometric-shaped sunglasses added cool quotient to his look.

We absolutely loved this stylish and cool look of Kartik Aaryan. What do you think about his this graphic printed T-shirt? Let us know that in the comment section.