This B-Town Actor Spreads Coronavirus Safety Awareness In The Most Stylish Way, Guess Who Is He!

Ever since the Government has imposed lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, the B-town celebrities have been urging their fans to stay at home and be safe. The latest actor, who motivated his fans was none other than Kartik Aaryan. The actor is loved by youth and he has been leaving no stone unturned in using his social media platform to spread awareness regarding Covid-19. From 2.25 minutes monologue to rap version on 'Corona Stop Karo Na', the actor's videos and stylish looks have been winning the internet.

Recently, Kartik took to his Instagram feed to share a latest picture of himself, where he was seen sporting a mask and eye-wear, which almost covered his entire face. He looked quite stylish and gave new normal fashion goals to all men out there. So, let us take a close look at his attire and decode it.

So, Kartik Aaryan was decked up in a full-sleeved dark brown-hued knitted sweater. What caught our attention was his black knitted mask, which almost covered his full face (except forehead). His mask featured subtle intricate stripes. Well, he made a mask out of his sweater and gave us interesting goals for particularly winter season. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor also wore spectacles over his sweater-mask to give it an amusing spin. His glasses came from the label Irus Eyewear.

With short highlighted tresses, he rounded out his look. Posing with his finger on his lips, he gave an indication to his fans that safety comes first.

We absolutely loved this stylish yet funny look of Kartik Aaryan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kartik Aaryan