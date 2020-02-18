Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan And Other Best Dressed Men At Awards Show Men Aayushi Adhaulia

Whenever an event or wedding takes place in Bollywood, the celebrities leave no stone unturned in putting on their fashionable best. While all the stars dress their best, there are always some actors who catches our attention with their stylish appearances. The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards was a star-studded affair where Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and many other actors made dashing appearances and made it to our best-dressed list. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Ranveer Singh In Stylish Black Tuxedo Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a stylish black tuxedo by Kaushik Velendra. Basically, he donned a classic white shirt and teamed it up with black pants. Styled by Nitasha Gaurav, he layered his shirt with a full-sleeved open-front black blazer, which was accentuated by embellished puff-detailing on the sleeves. The actor completed his look with matching shoes that featured shiny subtle block patterns. Ranveer accessorised his look with silver-toned rings while the mini black sunglasses, added stylish quotient. Kartik Aaryan In A Grey Pantsuit Kartik Aaryan donned a grey-hued metallic shirt and paired it with light-grey hued pants. He topped off his ensemble with a full-sleeved notch-lapel open-front matching blazer, which featured flap pockets. Kartik completed his look with a pair of black-white sport shoes that caught all our attention. With stubble beard, he wrapped his look. Varun Dhawan In A Velvet Blazer Varun Dhawan wore a classic-white shirt with black bow-tie. He teamed it up with black pants and topped off his ensemble with a full-sleeved one-buttoned blue blazer that was made from velvet fabric and featured side pockets. The actor completed his look with a pair of black shoes. The stubble beard went well with his look. Ayushmann Khurrana In A Printed Grey Blazer Ayushmann Khurrana sported a white shirt with black buttons and bow tie. Styled by Isha Bhansali, he layered his shirt with a full-sleeved two-buttoned grey blazer, which was intricately crafted and paired it with black pants. The actor's ensemble was designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra. He completed his look with black heel shoes. Vicky Kaushal In A White Blazer Vicky Kaushal donned a classic white shirt with a black bow tie and teamed it up with black pants. Styled by Amandeep Kaur, he topped off his ensemble with a full-sleeved notch-lapel white blazer and looked handsome. Vicky's bespoke tuxedo came from Vastralab and he upped his look with a lovely brooch from Outhouse. The actor completed his look with shiny black shoes from Escaro Royalé. Karan Johar In A Sparkling Red Blazer Karan Johar donned a classic black shirt and bow tie. He paired it with matching pants and topped off his ensemble with a full-sleeved two-buttoned shiny red blazer, which featured notch-lapel. Karan's attire came from Dolce & Gabbana. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, he completed his look with a pair of black shoes and accessorised it with few rings.

So, whose attire did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar