Love Aaj Kal 2 Stars Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Give Couple Fashion Goals For Valentine’s Day Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer, the most awaited film, Love Aaj Kal 2 is all set to hit the theatres this Valentine's day. During the promotional rounds, the duo is seen making the most use of the Valentine week by showcasing their romantic chemistry. In the recent round too, Kartik and Sara were seen complimenting each other in colour co-ordinated outfits and giving fashion goals to all the couples out there. While Sara was dressed in a red-blue printed ethnic ensemble, Kartik opted for a deep purple-white printed shirt with denims. So, let us take a close at their outfits and decode it.

Sara Ali Khan In A Red-Blue Printed Ensemble

Sara Ali Khan donned a very pretty ethnic ensemble by Mayyur Girotra. Styled By Lakshmi Lehr, her outfit consisted of a V-shaped neckline red crop top, which was accentuated by intricate white patterns. She paired it with a flared multi-hued zigzag striped long skirt that featured handwoven blue printed border. The actress layered her ensemble with a matching long shrug. She went accessory-free and upped her look with red nail paint.

Her hairstyle also looked interesting and suited her well. She made braids from top and let loose her remaining sleek tresses. Minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip shade spruced up her look.

Kartik Aaryan In Printed Shirt And Denims

Kartik Aaryan complimented his co-star Sara in a dual-toned (deep-purple and white) shirt. It was a full-sleeved classic-collar shirt, which featured dotted prints. He teamed it up with blue denim jeans and looked dapper. The actor completed his look with a pair of dusky-blue hued boots.

With stubble beard and stylish hairstyle, Kartik Aaryan rounded out his look.

We really liked Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's colour co-ordinated outfits. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.