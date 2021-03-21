FDCI X LFW: Kiara Advani And Kartik Aaryan Set The Ramp On Fire In Manish Malhotra’s Fascinating Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan set the ramp on fire as they turned showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra on the fourth day of the ongoing FDCI X LFW 2021. The two looked absolutely amazing as they flaunted the designer's fascinating outfits. No doubt, their ensembles were extremely wow-worthy but their sizzling chemistry just stole the show.

As the two are all set to share the screen together in their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, so watching them owning the ramp with their striking chemistry, was definitely a big visual treat to eyes. While Kiara Advani looked extremely gorgeous in her heavily embellished lehenga, Kartik Aaryan was no less than a gentleman, setting his co-star's long trail, sporting an all-black attire. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it for goals.

So, talking about Kiara Advani's ensemble first, well, the diva slayed in the designer's gorgeous silver lehenga, which was heavily embellished with sequins. She teamed her flared and structured flowy skirt with a strappy sweetheart neckline embellished bold blouse, that featured triangular-shaped cut-out detailing at the waist. The actress draped a matching sheer dupatta over her one shoulder. Her dupatta was quite long, that fell on the floor and formed a big trail.

Kiara ditched all kinds of accessories and instead upped her look with a dazzling romantic hairdo. Giving her hair middle partition, she made two braids from both sides and then tied all her tresses back into a stunning side bun. She sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, subtle black kohl, black eyeliner, mascara, soft blush, and pale pink lipstick, spruced up her gorgeous look.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan went for an all-black attire and looked dapper in it. He donned a black kurta, which featured asymmetrical cut at the border. The actor teamed it up with plain black bottoms and topped off his ensemble with a full-sleeved classy black jacket. His jacket was accentuated by deer-shaped patterns from shiny silver shade, that added to quirky quotient. Kartik completed his look with a pair of black shiny shoes and upped his look with back combed hair, moustache, and stubble beard.

We absolutely loved the outfits and the chemistry of the two stars, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.