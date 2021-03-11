Kiara Advani To Be The Showstopper Again For Manish Malhotra At The Lakme Fashion Week Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kiara Advani, who is known for her acting chops and amazing fashion sense, would be walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra as the showstopper at the Lakmé Fashion Week. From airport, gym, casual outings to ramps, Kiara Advani's fashion choices are always on-point and distinctive. Well, she gains a thumbs up from the fashion police whenever she steps out.

Speaking about Kiara Advani and Manish Malhotra collaborating, this is not for the first time, she would be sashaying the ramp for the designer. In fact, Kiara has collaborated with Manish Malhotra in the past at multiple occasions, including the ramp walk as the showstopper along with Kartik Aaryan. Last time, when she dazzled the ramp with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani wore an intricately-done kalidar ensemble that was accentuated by ivory hue and meticulously embellished. Her ensemble featured balloon sleeves and cigarette pants that she teamed with her long kurta. She wore shiny golden sandals with her ensemble.

Well, we are excited to find out what she will wear this time as she walks the ramp. On the work front, Kiara is wrapping the shoots of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Mumbai. She will also be seen in Dharma Productions' Jug Jug Jeeyo among others. So, aren't you keen on seeing Kiara set the ramp ablaze with her high-quotient style? Let us know that.