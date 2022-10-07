Just In
- 38 min ago New WHO Initiative Aims To Stop The Spread Of Malaria Vectors: What You Should Know
- 1 hr ago Eating Refined Grains Such As White Rice May Increase Premature Heart Disease Risk
- 2 hrs ago Expert Article: 6 Ways To Style Your Dining Room
- 2 hrs ago Is There A Link Between Alcohol Consumption And Prostate Cancer?
Don't Miss
- Sports India Women vs Pakistan Women: Pak score upset 13-run win to leave Asia Cup wide open
- Movies Bigg Boss 16: Payal Rohatgi Voices Support For Sajid Khan’s Participation: He Has The Right To Repent
- Technology Google Pixel 7 Goes Out-of-Stock on Flipkart; When Can You Get Yours?
- News BSF jawan sustains injury in IED blast in Chhattisgarh
- Finance Multibagger Tata Group Stock Zooms 6% As Sales Grew Double-digit, Buy Stock: Says Motilal Oswal
- Automobiles Hero Vida V1 Plus & V1 Pro Electric Scooters Launched In India - Prices Start At Rs 1.45 Lakh
- Travel Great Pyramid of Giza: The Only Standing Structure from The Seven Wonders of The Ancient World
- Education Jamia Millia Islamia launches new MSc Virology program: know details and how to apply
Eid 2022: Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan, Your Ethnic Outfit Guide From B-Town Beauties
Eid-Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad signifies the birth of the Islamic prophet Muhammad. This year, the holy festival will be celebrated on 9th October 2022. Muslims across India celebrate this Nabi day with compassion, kindness, and the teaching of the prophet. On the style front, if you are wondering what outfit to wear for Eid celebrations then we got your back. From Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali khan, we present to you an outfit guide that can make you look festive-ready!
Image: Instagram
Here's your easy guide to picking the best Eid ethnic outfits to get well-deserving compliments like Mashallah:
Deepika Padukone in Silk Saree
Image: Instagram
For this Eid, why not wear a lovely silk saree? The fabric is associated with special occasions and celebrations. Get inspired by Deepika Padukone's lovely silk saree. She complimented the lovely mustard yellow saree with a contrast sea-green full-sleeve blouse.
The traditional Butta work on the saree is a classic pattern and will always be in vogue. Dippy completed her traditional look with precious stone jewelry, minimal makeup, and a sleek hair bun!
Wear a lovely silk saree that features a traditional print or florals, paisley, Butta work, etc. You can also go for a plain silk saree and team it up with a printed or zardozi work blouse!
Madhuri Dixit in Sequin Saree
Image: Instagram
For looking festive-ready, you can go extra-blingy! Take a cue from Madhuri Dixit's modern saree look. She wore a soft pink, tone-on-tone saree that featured sequins all over. Madhuri accentuated her Indian contemporary look with jadau jewelry that featured lovely green stones!
Lightweight sarees with prints, embroidery, and sequin work add a sense of fun and glamour. Pick a saree that shines like a jewel!
Sara Ali Khan in Multicolour Lehenga
Image: Instagram
Lehengas are a go-to choice for festive wear. But which style you opt for makes you look apart. Get inspired by Sara Ali Khan's chic lehenga attire. Her multicolour lehenga comprised a sleeveless choli, flared lehenga, and a matching dupatta. The digital print ethnic lehenga featured a zardosi work detailing!
Select a multicolour lehenga that forms attention with varied hues. Make sure to go easy on jewelry and makeup to let the outfit be the hero!
Karisma Kapoor in Sharara
Image: Instagram
Sharara sets are a classic ensemble that adds an ethnic touch. The gorgeous Karisma Kapoor looked like a glamorous diva in a red sharara set. The traditional suit comprised a kurti top and fit and flare pants. The sequin and net design of the sharara suit made it appear shiny and pretty!
Opt for a traditional sharara suit and flaunt it as your Eid ethnic outfit!
Mira Rajput Kapoor in Anarkali Suit
Image: Instagram
The famous YouTuber and actor Shahid Kapoor's better half looked stunning in a traditional Anarkali suit. Her pastel pink Anarkali dress featured white threadwork embroidery and a flared look. Mira kept it minimal yet interesting by teaming the dress with statement chandbali earrings!
When in doubt, go for a traditional Anarkali suit for your ethnic wear needs. Colour, print, or work; it's totally up to you. Go for a shiny, sequin-detailed Anarkali suit to make it festive-coded!
Aditi Rao Hydari in Kurta Set
Image: Instagram
If you are looking for some ethnic attire inspirations, keep a tab on Aditi Rao Hydari's Insta account. She always strikes a pose with pretty ethnic ensembles. Aditi wore this lovely tailored banarasi kurta set. The green kurta with ethnic floral and bird motif weave looked every bit classic and traditional. To accentuate the traditional look, Ms. Hydari chose statement jhumka earrings!
Go for a banarasi kurta set or stitch one out of your mum's old silk saree!
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Baby Shower: Actress Glows In Yellow Ethnic Outfit! See Pics Here
- fashionAmazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Up to 70% Off On Handbags And Sling Bags
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty: Classy And Bossy In Black Pantsuit!
- bollywood wardrobeKarva Chauth 2022: Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif, Red Ethnic Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Divas
- bollywood wardrobeParis Fashion Week 2022: Deepika Padukone's Nomad-Inspired Louis Vuitton Look
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Shweta Tiwari: TV Star Scores High In The Fashion Game
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt’s Metallic Gold Avatar At The Time 100 Impact Awards 2022
- fashionMet Gala 2023 Theme - Karl Lagerfeld; Fashion Charity Event Will Honour Legendary Designer
- bollywood wardrobeBoF 500 Gala Paris: Deepika Padukone, Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto, And Others Dazzle At Fashion Event
- fashionParis Fashion Week 2022: Bella Hadid’s Spray-On Coperni Dress, Iconic Fashion Moment On The Runway!
- bollywood wardrobeAli Fazal And Richa Chadha Dazzle In Traditional Outfits For Their Pre-Wedding Ceremonies; See Pictures Here
- bollywood wardrobePS1 Promotions: Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Elegant In Sky Blue Saree [PICS]