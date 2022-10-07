Eid 2022: Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan, Your Ethnic Outfit Guide From B-Town Beauties

Deepika Padukone in Silk Saree Image: Instagram For this Eid, why not wear a lovely silk saree? The fabric is associated with special occasions and celebrations. Get inspired by Deepika Padukone's lovely silk saree. She complimented the lovely mustard yellow saree with a contrast sea-green full-sleeve blouse. The traditional Butta work on the saree is a classic pattern and will always be in vogue. Dippy completed her traditional look with precious stone jewelry, minimal makeup, and a sleek hair bun! Wear a lovely silk saree that features a traditional print or florals, paisley, Butta work, etc. You can also go for a plain silk saree and team it up with a printed or zardozi work blouse!

Madhuri Dixit in Sequin Saree Image: Instagram For looking festive-ready, you can go extra-blingy! Take a cue from Madhuri Dixit's modern saree look. She wore a soft pink, tone-on-tone saree that featured sequins all over. Madhuri accentuated her Indian contemporary look with jadau jewelry that featured lovely green stones! Lightweight sarees with prints, embroidery, and sequin work add a sense of fun and glamour. Pick a saree that shines like a jewel!

Sara Ali Khan in Multicolour Lehenga Image: Instagram Lehengas are a go-to choice for festive wear. But which style you opt for makes you look apart. Get inspired by Sara Ali Khan's chic lehenga attire. Her multicolour lehenga comprised a sleeveless choli, flared lehenga, and a matching dupatta. The digital print ethnic lehenga featured a zardosi work detailing! Select a multicolour lehenga that forms attention with varied hues. Make sure to go easy on jewelry and makeup to let the outfit be the hero!

Karisma Kapoor in Sharara Image: Instagram Sharara sets are a classic ensemble that adds an ethnic touch. The gorgeous Karisma Kapoor looked like a glamorous diva in a red sharara set. The traditional suit comprised a kurti top and fit and flare pants. The sequin and net design of the sharara suit made it appear shiny and pretty! Opt for a traditional sharara suit and flaunt it as your Eid ethnic outfit!

Mira Rajput Kapoor in Anarkali Suit Image: Instagram The famous YouTuber and actor Shahid Kapoor's better half looked stunning in a traditional Anarkali suit. Her pastel pink Anarkali dress featured white threadwork embroidery and a flared look. Mira kept it minimal yet interesting by teaming the dress with statement chandbali earrings! When in doubt, go for a traditional Anarkali suit for your ethnic wear needs. Colour, print, or work; it's totally up to you. Go for a shiny, sequin-detailed Anarkali suit to make it festive-coded!