Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak 2021: Greetings, Wishes, Status, Quotes, Messages And Images

In 570 CE, on the 12th day of Rabee-Ul-Awwal in Mecca, it is believed that Prophet Mohammad was born in the most powerful tribe in Mecca, the Quraish. Therefore, the birth of the Prophet is celebrated as Eid-e-Milad by the people from the Muslim community and this year it falls from 18-19 October.

According to the Islamic doctrine, Prophet Muhammad is known as the last messenger of Islam and proclaimer of the Holy text Qur'an. It is believed that most of his early life he spent as a merchant. Also, that the Qur'an was revealed to him by God. It is said that he possessed all the virtues of life.

People celebrate this day by taking out huge processions in the street, organising feasts, wearing new clothes and by decorating their homes. Also, people sing songs to praise the Prophet and share his teachings with others.

This day is a reminder for people that faith is of utmost importance and good deeds with compassion and kindness is what makes a man supreme.

Owing to this pandemic, the events of this day will probably be restricted and therefore, we have curated heartwarming and beautiful Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi messages, wishes, greetings, images, quotes and status that you can send to your near and dear ones and celebrate the spirit of this festival.

On the occasion of Eid-e-Milad un Nabi, I wish you and your family love, joy, happiness, peace and blessings of Allah!

May Allah bless you with loads of health, wealth and happiness. Sending love to you. Happy Eid-e-Milad un Nabi!

Hope that God bestows his choicest blessings on you and your family and fill your home with love, laughter and happiness. Happy Eide-Milad!

May Allah show you the right path and courage to fulfil your dreams. Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak!

On the occasion of Eid-e-Milad un Nabi, wishing that we are showered with the love and blessings of the Prophet for a happy and prosporous life.

May eternal happiness rules your life and it is filled with joy forever. Wishing that Allah is always there to help you lead a meaningful life. Happy Eid-e-Milad un Nabi to you.

May God send his love like sunshine in his warm and gentle ways and fill every corner of your heart with joy and happiness. Eid-e-Milad Mubarak!

I pray for the good health, wealth, happiness and success of your family on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak!

The teachings of the Prophet will guide you in every walk of your life on Milad-al-Nabi and always! Happy Eid-e-Milad.

May Allah bless you to become a gentle, kind-hearted and soft person as you grow up. Happy Eid-e-Milad!