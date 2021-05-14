Flashback Friday: Waheeda Rehman’s Mesmerising Chaudhvin Ka Chand Look Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Waheeda Rehman has always left us mesmerised with her on-screen presence. Be it in Pyaasa, Guide, or even films as recent as Delhi 6, Waheeda Rehman is an epitome of elegance and grace. While she has worked in a lot of films, who can forget her look in the movie Chaudhvin Ka Chand. Her co-star in the movie was Guru Dutt (Aslam) and in the famous song of the movie, which goes by the same name, Waheeda Rehman was a vision to behold.

If you time travel, Waheeda Rehman's look in her movies such as Guide, Pyaasa, and Kala Bazaar might have been traditional but stood in stark contrast with Chaudhvin Ka Chand. In the song, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Aslam (who is not as such interested in Jameela - Waheeda Rehman in the first half of the movie) is awestruck by her beauty. Dressed in a traditional bridal outfit, Waheeda Rehman must have inspired bridal trends in those days.

She looked resplendent in her elaborate outfit and since the movie is in black and white, we can't comment on the hues but the intricate detailing was quite evident on her ensemble. Her outfit was accentuated by heavy embellished border and the way, she holds her odhani and looks, it as if the moonshine is only reserved for her. Apart from her ensemble, her jewellery look was detailed too with meticulously-crafted neckpiece, stunning jhumkas, dainty maangtikka, and statement bangles. She also wore floral-inspired rings to up her look. As for her makeup, her eye makeup was lit up by dark (slightly winged) kohl, glossy lip shade, and pink cheekbones.

The costume designer of the movie was late costume designer, Bhanu Athaiya and in an interview to The Hindu, the costume designer revealed that she particularly admired Waheeda Rehman's ability to carry off costumes. She said, 'Some actors have the instinctive flair of fitting into a costume. She's one such person.' Bhanu Athaiya had worked in a lot of movies with veteran actress Waheeda Rehman. And we have decoded this look of hers because it might just give you Eid fashion inspiration and definitely bridal outfit and makeup goals.