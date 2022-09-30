Just In
- 41 min ago Rhea Chakraborty Looks Sizzling In Black Outfit! PICS
- 2 hrs ago Monthly Horoscope October 2022: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 4 hrs ago Navratri 2022: 5 Ways To Detox After Navratri Celebrations
- 4 hrs ago Durga Puja 2022: Alia Bhatt To Bipasha Basu, Durga Puja Outfits Guide From Bollywood Beauties
Don't Miss
- Movies Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Sangeet Pics Reveals Their Profound Love; See Pics
- Sports SAT20: Joburg Super Kings add Nandile, Wandile to support staff
- News With PFI banned, agencies probe international links and hand in ISIS recruitment
- Education Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: PGMAC Rank Card Released, Know How To Check
- Finance Sebi Dispose Of Matter Against 4 Persons, In WhatsApp Leak Case
- Travel List of The Shortest Rivers In The World
- Technology Sony LinkBuds Review: A Fresh Take On TWS Functionality
- Automobiles Mercedes EQS 580 Launched In India At Rs 1.55 Crore - The Ultimate Luxury EV
Sara Ali Khan’s Ethnic Kurta Sets Style Is What You Need For Indian Wear
If you wish to upgrade your ethnic wardrobe, Sara Ali khan's Insta profile should be on your bookmark list. The pretty actress loves flaunting Indian outfits both on and off the screen. Be it breezy Chikankari Kurta or Heavy Zardosi work sharara sets; the Atrangi Re star's ethnic sartorial choices are pretty inspirational!
Image: Instagram
We have listed a few of Sara Ali Khan's ethnic kurta set styles that can make an easily adaptable style for your desi outlook:
White Chikankari Set
Image: Instagram
There are some ethnic outfits, that will never go out of vogue. Sara replicated this style mantra by opting for a chic white Chikankari dress set. The white threadwork embroidery on her ensemble appeared both traditional and bohemian! Sara chose quintessential accessories including chandelier earrings and matching bangles to complement her Lakhnavi suit!
A chikankari embroidery ensembles make a chic and timeless choice. Since most chikankari outfits have pastel colours, you can go for chunky, bohemian-style jewelry to add flamboyance to the outfit.
Floral Sharara Set
Image: Instagram
Florals are a common print, pattern, or motif for a traditional outfit. Sara Ali Khan wore a pretty white sharara set which had a colourful floral print to it. Sara wore matching colourful earrings to match her white ethnic outfit.
A white outfit with colourful prints or motifs adds a vibrant touch to the outfit. Opt for an ethnic outfit featuring some lovely hues like white, pink, and more!
Velvet Kurti Set
Image: Instagram
The Love Aaj Kal star donned a green velvet Kurti and paired the same with bright pink salwar. The Zardozi embroidery work on the Kurti added a rich vibe to the Kurti. Sara opted for small stud earrings and minimal makeup to allow her traditional outfit to outshine!
Velvet as a fabric appears royal and rich. Pick a velvet traditional Punjabi set or a Kurti to wear on a special occasion!
Banarasi Ethnic Suit
Image: Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looked extremely beautiful in a green Banarasi silk suit. The custom-tailored traditional suit featured peacock and floral motifs. The intricate zari border at the dupatta added a rich vibe to her desi attire. Sara accentuated her regal look with statement jewelry.
Pick a lovely silk kurta set like Sara's to look extra-elegant and occasion-ready!
Silk Zardozi Set
Image: Instagram
Sara looked every bit royal in this purple silk suit that featured handcrafted rich zardozi work. The purple and gold combination added a lovely contrast to her traditional kurta set. Sara added a dash of feminine vibe by opting for statement chandbali earrings.
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty Looks Sizzling In Black Outfit! PICS
- bollywood wardrobeDurga Puja 2022: Alia Bhatt To Bipasha Basu, Durga Puja Outfits Guide From Bollywood Beauties
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 9: Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan, Pink Navratri Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Divas
- bollywood wardrobeLokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022: Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan Dazzle At The Red Carpet
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 8: Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon, Peacock Green Navratri Outfits Guide By Bollywood Divas
- menHappy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Guide To Ace Ranbir’s Signature Style
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 7: Orange Navratri Outfit Ideas From Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor
- bollywood wardrobePonniyin Selvan Actress Sobhita Dhulipala Exudes Elegance In Green Saree
- bollywood wardrobeKiara Advani’s Fusion Dressing Style Guide For Indo-Western Blend
- menAayush Sharma Walks The Ramp For Pillars Of Humanity
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 6 Colour of the Day: Grey Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Beauties
- bollywood wardrobeNavratri 2022 Day 5: Alia Bhatt To Ananya Panday, Green Navratri Outfit Inspirations From Bollywood Actresses