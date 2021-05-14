Eid ul-Fitr 2021: Saba Qamar And Other Actresses From Pakistan Stun Us With Their Traditional Outfits Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

With Eid al-Fitr or Eid ul-Fitr today, devotees around the globe are celebrating the festival but mostly keeping the festivities intimate. While delectable dishes are what makes Eid celebrations special, the auspicious festival also gives a chance to the devotees to dress up. And we had top actresses from Pakistan giving us fashion goals with their traditional outfits, which we have decoded for you.

Photographer Courtesy: HS Studio by Bilal Saeed

Maya Ali's Teal Blue Lehenga Set

The Parey Hut Love actress, Maya Ali had us speechless with her teal-blue lehenga set. She looked gorgeous in her attire that was designed by Faiza Saqlain. Her attire consisted of a long kurti and a flared teal-blue skirt. Her half-sleeved kurti was accentuated by intricate gold detailing and the skirt was spruced up by subtle mukaish work, ruffled hem, and net detailing. She wore a complementing dupatta with her ensemble and paired her attire with golden embellished sandals. She notched up her look with gold and gemstone jhumkis and glittering gold bangles, which came from Kundan.co. Maya Ali adorned her palms with henna. The makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, natural pink eye shadow, and subtle kohl. The softly-curled highlighted tresses were partly-tied and that completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Nimra Khan

Ayesha Omar's Pink Kalidaar Set

Ayesha Omar is famous for her role as Zaroon Junaid's sister, Sara Junaid in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, and the actress wore a kalidaar set for the auspicious occasion of Eid. Styled by Sana Parekh, her ensemble was designed by Zainab Salman. It was the Classic Zeba Kalidaar from designer's collection, enhanced by gota and mirror-work. The back of her attire was accentuated by handcrafted gota tassel and she paired it with ivory floral embroidered net odhani that had sequins detailing. Her pink, ivory, and gold bangles added to the vibrant touch, and the heavy gold jhumkas upped her look. The makeup was marked by pink touches and dark kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her stunning avatar.

Picture Source: Instagram

Sara Loren's White Sharara Set

The Murder 3 actress, Sara Loren looked simply beautiful in her pristine white outfit and inspired us to slay it in white-hued outfits. She wore a breezy kurta and paired it with sharara trousers. Her kurta was accentuated by subtle embellished details and shimmering sequins. She paired her ensemble with a lightweight dupatta that featured silver border. Sara accessorised her look with silver jhumkis, which went well with her attire. She applied pink nail lacquer that caught our attention. The makeup was highlighted by natural-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted tresses completed her festive look.

Photographer Courtesy: Hashir Ahmad

Mawra Hocane's Blue And Maroon Suit

Mawra Hocane looked festive-perfect in her traditional suit, which she wore for Eid festivities. The Sanam Teri Kasam actress wore a suit that came from the label, Jazmín. It was the Palais suit from the collection and her outfit consisted of an elaborately-done kurta that seemed inspired by architectural splendour and flared blue palazzo pants. Her kurta was adorned with intricate patterns and pink tassels while the palazzo pants were enhanced by net detailing at the hem. She paired and colour-blocked her blue suit with maroon dupatta that had stunning gold work and detailed border. We loved her pink-stoned and gold earrings. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade. The middle-parted wavy tresses spruced up her look.

Photographer Courtesy: markhormma

Eman Suleman's Multi-Hued Dupatta

Eman Suleman wore a red-hued kurta set but it was her dupatta that had our attention. The Zindagi Tamasha actress wore a dupatta that was designed by Zara Shahjahan. Her dupatta was accentuated by fiery red, ivory, and lavender lightweight dupatta and she looked gorgeous as ever. If you notice, her dupatta also featured blue-stoned jewel details, which enhanced her dupatta look. Her makeup was highlighted by orange-nude eye shadow and radiant red lip shade. The middle-parted bun upped her look. The gold earrings rounded out her festive look.

Picture Source: Instagram

Saba Qamar's Gharara Set

Saba Qamar exuded regal vibes with her gharara suit as she was posed to perfection on her bright yellow upholstered sofa. She wore a suit that was designed by Ali Xeeshan and her attire was highlighted by golden aari embroidery on an ivory base. The gharara had a detailed scalloped border with pink-toned floral embroidery. The organza dupatta of her attire was enhanced by tea-pink finishing on the sides. She notched up her look with a statement blue-stoned ring and the elaborate gold jhumkis with delicate chain attachment. The Hindi Medium actress accentuated her look with pink touches and eye shadow. The highlighted copper tresses wrapped up her festive look.

So, whose traditional attire did you like the most? Let us know that.

Happy Eid!