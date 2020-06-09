How To Get Rid Of Blisters Naturally? From Coriander Seeds To Ice Cubes

How To Get Rid Of Tongue Blisters Tongue blisters can occur due to an injury like suddenly biting the tongue with your teeth, grinding your teeth and scalding your tongue accidentally. Almost everyone at some point in their lives has suffered from tongue blisters. Other causes for tongue blisters are food allergies, viral infections, mouth ulcers, burning tongue syndrome and certain medical conditions like diabetes, anaemia and oral cancer [2][3]. Can Eating Too Much Fruit Cause Type 2 Diabetes? The pain and inflammation on the tongue can be irritating, as it becomes difficult to chew foods and your taste buds disappear for a week. However, you can try these easy, natural remedies to help alleviate the pain and hasten the healing process.

1. Salt Salt is a good home remedy for treating tongue blisters, as it will reduce inflammation and pain. It can even kill bacteria and prevent infection [4]. Mix a teaspoon of salt in a cup of lukewarm water.

Swish your mouth with the mixture for 30 seconds and then spit it out.

Repeat this process 5 times daily, until the blisters are healed.

2. Baking Soda Baking soda is very effective in treating tongue blisters due to its anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe the pain and inflammation [5]. Add a teaspoon of baking soda to a cup of lukewarm water.

Swish the solution in your mouth for a few minutes and then spit it out. Note: The taste can be quite salty and bitter.

3. Turmeric Turmeric consists of antiseptic properties that can help relieve the pain and inflammation caused by tongue blisters [6]. Mix ½ a teaspoon of turmeric powder with 1 tablespoon of honey.

Apply this paste on the blisters.

Leave it for 3 minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm water.

4. Aloe Vera Aloe vera is another useful home remedy to cure tongue blisters due to its natural healing and antibacterial properties. Applying aloe vera also help provide a cooling effect [7]. Cut open an aloe vera leaf and extract the gel.

Apply this gel on the tongue and leave it on for 5 minutes.

Rinse your mouth with lukewarm water.

Rinse your mouth with lukewarm water.

Repeat this method for 4 days.

5. Basil Basil is a powerful herb, which can be used to treat tongue blisters. It has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that can reduce pain and inflammation [8]. Wash four basil leaves and then chew them.

Sip a little amount of water afterwards and do this twice a day.

6. Tea Tree Oil Tea tree oil contains antiseptic and antibacterial properties that make it very effective in treating tongue blisters. It can also help reduce the risks of infection [9]. Add a few drops of tea tree oil in a cup of water and use this mixture as a mouthwash.

Do this twice daily.

7. Coriander Seeds Coriander seeds contain linoleic acid which is effective in treating dermal issues such as blisters and rashes. It also treats mouth sores and ulcers [10]. Boil a teaspoon of coriander seeds in a cup of water.

Strain the solution and rinse your mouth with it.

Do this 4 times daily.

8. Honey Several studies have pointed out that honey contains anti-inflammatory, analgesic and antibacterial properties that are extremely beneficial in treating tongue blisters [11]. Dip a cotton swab in some honey and apply it on the blisters.

Leave it for 5 minutes and rinse your mouth.

9. Garlic Garlic is one of the safest remedies that can be used to treat fever blisters. The enzymes and antiviral components present in it treat blisters effectively. It also boosts the healing process and hastens the recovery process [12]. Take a raw garlic clove and crush it before applying it on the blister.

It will have a strong flavour, so you can add a tiny drop of honey to the mixture.

10. Ice A cold compress can alleviate the pain and reduce the swelling associated with blisters. It also prevents its spread. Take an ice cube and gently press it on the blister.

Repeat for some time for relief.

How To Get Rid Of Lip And Face Blisters (Fever Blisters) Fever blisters also referred to as cold sores, is caused by a virus known as herpes simplex type 1 and usually appears on the lips and the face [13]. These blisters usually heal in about 2 or 3 weeks. The fever blisters outbreak can be triggered by stress, overexposure to sunlight, dirt and pollution, hormonal changes and a weakened immune system [14]. What Are Blood Thinners? Read About 8 Natural Blood Thinning Foods Fever blisters can be very painful. It can be accompanied by tingling and burning sensations, along with swelling and inflammation in and around the mouth region. Even though there are medications available to treat fever blisters, home remedies also work in treating them [15].

11. Yoghurt One of the most effective home remedies for fever blisters, yoghurt can combat the virus that causes blisters. It also boosts the healing process, promoting a speedy recovery from fever blisters [16]. Apply yoghurt on the affected area.

Leave it on for some time and later rinse.

12. Milk Milk is the simplest way to cure fever blisters. The calcium present in it combats the virus that causes infection. The fat in it has an antiviral property that boosts the healing process [17]. Dab a cotton ball dipped in cold milk on the blisters for a few minutes.

Do it 2-3 times a day for the best results.

13. Tea Bags Teabags contain tannic acid (from the tea leaves)that has antiviral properties. It can cure fever blisters rapidly. Tea also contains antioxidants and vitamins that can help in healing the fever blisters [18]. Take (used) tea bags and keep them in the affected area.

Keep it for 3-5 minutes and later rinse.

14. Apple Cider Vinegar Known for its antibacterial properties apple cider vinegar (ACV) helps in treating fever blisters. ACV also helps in preventing infection after the blister pops [19]. Soak a cotton ball in apple cider vinegar.

Then apply it over the blisters.

Let the cotton pad be on your face blister for 20 minutes for quick results.

You can apply ACV on your blister for twice a day. Note: ACV can sting on application.

15. Coconut Oil The mother treatment to all the skin problems, coconut oil works effectively on face blisters. The lauric acid content in coconut oil fights harmful microorganisms [20]. Take coconut oil in a tablespoon and warm it.

Ensure you don't overheat it.

Apply this warm coconut oil all around the blister and leave.

Do not massage or try to apply coconut oil to the tip of the blister.

This coconut oil home remedy for face blisters works slow but is very effective.

16. Green Tea Green tea can help heal face blisters due to its anti-inflammatory properties [21]. Prepare the green tea a little strong by putting in extra green tea bags.

Then, soak cotton pads and apply this on the face blisters.

For extra benefits, you can keep the green tea in the refrigerator, chill it and then use it. Or Put the green tea into boiled water.

Let the brew cool before soaking your blister into it.

Soaking your blister in green tea will help it to drain the fluid inside and soften it up.

17. Vitamin E Oil Vitamin E has skin repairing properties, prevents scarring and heals quickly [22]. Break a vitamin E capsule and apply its fluid around the face blister.

You can also very gently apply the vitamin E fluid on top of the face blister.

Let the vitamin E oil be on the face blister for some time to work on.

You can mix vitamin E oil with any calendula ointment and apply it on the face blister. Other remedies that can help treat fever blisters are as follows [23]: Aloe vera

Garlic

Tea tree oil

Milk

Baking soda

Turmeric

How To Get Rid Of Sun Blisters Overexposure to sun and people who are sensitive to sun rays can develop sun blisters, upon exposure. These sun blisters cause swelling as they are filled with fluid and cause itchiness. Untreated blisters cause blueish to purple spots or patches on the skin. Never scratch the blisters or try to burst them as this can leave marks or spots on your skin [24]. There are some effective home remedies for sun blisters and they are as follows: Apple cider vinegar

Aloe vera

Turmeric

Teabags

Baking soda

Coldwater Note: The application for the aforementioned home remedies are the same as that for other blisters.

... 18. Fruit peels: Grind all the fruit peels to make a paste. Apply this paste on the affected areas or whole face. These peels are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Therefore they nourish and heal the skin [25]. 19. Lavender oil: It is among the best sunburn blisters treatment at home. It heals itchy skin and soothes sunburn blisters [26]. Apply some lavender oil on your skin. It relaxes your mind and skin. 20. Cucumber: It is one of the best natural treatments for sun blisters. It gives a cooling sensation when applied on the skin. You can make slices of cucumber and gently rub them on blisters. You can also make a cucumber paste and apply on skin. It adds moisture to the skin and offers relief from sun blisters [27]. 21. Tomato: This is one of the best home remedies for sun blisters on the face. Tomatoes, when applied on the skin, help hydrate the skin and soothe sunburn and blisters. Grind some tomatoes and apply the paste on your face. Keep it for some time and wash with cold water [28].

How To Get Rid Of Feet Blisters Blisters on the feet and toes usually develop as a result of friction and the common cause is wearing ill-fitting shoes with strappy sandals that have the potential to rub against the toes. Here are some of the effective home remedies that can help with blisters on the feet [29][30]: Aloe vera

Plain petroleum jelly

Apple cider vinegar

Teabags

Toothpaste

Tea tree oil

Salt You can avoid getting blisters on feet by avoiding the use of wet or damp socks, humid or damp environments.

What To Do When The Blisters Break Or Pop Open? When the face blisters break or pop out, first wash the area and your hands.

Dry the area and cover it with ointment.

Cover the blister tightly with a bandage or gauze.

You may need to perform these steps every six to eight hours for the first 24 hours as blisters can tend to fill back up. Consult a doctor if the blister fills with yellow or green pus, the area around the blister is red, inflamed, or hot to the touch, the pain worsens or the blister keeps coming back.