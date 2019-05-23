7 Fascinating Health Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Apple cider vinegar, also known as cider vinegar is made from cider or apple must. The apples are fermented and passed through an extensive process to develop the final product. The crushed fresh apples are exposed to yeast, which will begin the fermentation process. After the fermentation, then the sugars are turned into alcohol which is added with bacteria and kept for the fermentation process and eventually turns into the acetic acid that we use as cider vinegar [1] .

Apple cider vinegar help regulate blood sugar levels, aid weight loss, lower cholesterol levels, aid in detoxification, and enhance skin health. Apart from these, it also helps speed up your metabolism and provides relief from high blood pressure. Whenever consuming the cider vinegar, make sure that you mix it water to avoid the sting from the burning sensation[2] .

Rich in nutrients, apple cider vinegar is used in salads, chutneys, food preservatives and marinades. Continue reading to know the health benefits of apple cider vinegar.

Nutritional Value Of Apple Cider Vinegar

100 grams of the vinegar contains 0.93 g carbohydrates, 0.40 g sugars, 0.20 mg iron, and 0.04 mg zinc.

The remaining nutrients are as follows [3] :

93.81 g water

7 mg calcium

5 mg magnesium

8 mg phosphorus

73 mg potassium

5 mg sodium

Health Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar

From regulating your blood sugar levels to improving gut health, the advantages of apple cider vinegar are in abundance.

1. Aids in weight loss

Apple cider vinegar helps in burning the extra fat in your bod.and suppresses your appetite. The pectin in the vinegar binds the fat and remove it from the body. With all the unwanted calories burned off, your metabolism is improved, resulting in imrpoved bodily function [4] .

2. Manages blood sugar levels

The dietary fibre content in apple cider vinegar help maintain the blood glucose levels. It can also improve insulin sensitivity in indiviuals suffering from type 2 diabetes. According to some studies, two tablespoons of diluted apple cider vinegar can help reduce blood sugar level hikes [5] .

3. Prevents acid reflux

Apple cider vinegar has been used as a cure for acid reflux since a long time. When consumed, it help treat the symptoms of acid reflux, such as hertburn and nausea [6] .

4. Reduces cholesterol

The presence of acetic acid along with chlorogenic acid in apple cider vinegar makes it beneficial in the management of cholesterol. These two compounds help reduce he LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and increasing the HDL (good) cholesterol levels[7] .

5. Improves heart health

As mentioned above, apple cider vinegar is beneficial for managing one's cholesterol, which is directly dependent on heart health. That is, by reducing the bad cholesterol and increasing the good cholesterol, the vinegar can protect your cardiovascular system [4] .

6. Improves metabolism

Apple cider vinegar helps in speeding up your metabolism. Diluted apple cider vinegar, on consumption limits your intake of food and avoid over eating, thereby letting your body not overfunction [6] .

7. Healthy pH levels

Consuming apple cider vinegar help clean the blood during the oxidation process and prevent the side effects of acidity from negatively affecting your body. Thereby aiding in maintaining a healthy pH level[8] .

Healthy Apple Cider Vinegar Recipes

1. Classic lemon water detox drink

Ingredients [9]

1 cup of water

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 pinch cayenne pepper (optional)

Honey (optional)

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a glass.

Add honey for taste.

2. Chickpea Waldorf salad

Ingredients

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 (14-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 ribs of celery, finely chopped

1 medium apple, chopped into 1/4-inch chunks

1 cup red grapes

½ cup diced red onion

¼ cup chopped parsley

½ cup walnuts, roughly chopped

4 cups fresh spinach

Directions

Prepare the dressing by combining the apple cider vinegar, mustard, honey, salt, crushed red pepper flakes, and pepper in a bowl.

Whisk until well-combined.

Mix chickpeas, celery, apple, grapes, onion, parsley, and walnuts in a bowl.

Stir in the dressing and toss until evenly coated.

Refrigerate for about 30 minutes before serving.

Side Effects Of Apple Cider Vinegar

Excessive consumption can worsen the symptoms of gastroparesis.

It may decrease appetite and promote feelings of fullness [10] .

. It can cause erosion of tooth enamel.

When consumed without diluting, it can cause throat burn [11] .

. It interacts with diabetes medication and certain diuretic drugs.

View Article References [1] Beheshti, Z., Chan, Y. H., Nia, H. S., Hajihosseini, F., Nazari, R., & Shaabani, M. (2012). Influence of apple cider vinegar on blood lipids. Life Sci J, 9(4), 2431-40. [2] Jabir, H. B., Abbas, F. N., & Khalaf, R. M. (2011). In vitro assessment of antifungal potential of apple cider vinegar and acetic acid versus fluconazole in clinical isolates of otomycosis. Thi-Qar Medical Journal, 5(1), 126-133. [3] Budak, N. H., Aykin, E., Seydim, A. C., Greene, A. K., & Guzel‐Seydim, Z. B. (2014). Functional properties of vinegar. Journal of food science, 79(5), R757-R764. [4] Bragg, P. C. (1996). Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar Miracle Health System: With the Bragg Healthy Lifestyle Blueprint for Physical, Mental and Spiritual Improvement: Healthy, Vital Living to 120. Health Science. [5] Nakamura, K., Ogasawara, Y., Endou, K., Fujimori, S., Koyama, M., & Akano, H. (2010). Phenolic compounds responsible for the superoxide dismutase-like activity in high-Brix apple vinegar. Journal of agricultural and food chemistry, 58(18), 10124-10132. [6] Atik, D., Atik, C., & Karatepe, C. (2016). The effect of external apple vinegar application on varicosity symptoms, pain, and social appearance anxiety: a randomized controlled trial. Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, 2016. [7] Bárdos, L., & Bender, B. (2012). Effect of apple cider vinegar on plasma lipids (model experiment in mice). Potravinarstvo Slovak Journal of Food Sciences, 6(1), 1-4. [8] Lea, A. G. (1989). Cider vinegar. In Processed apple products (pp. 279-301). Springer, New York, NY. [9] Yunyang, W. (2005). Development of apple vinegar and its beverage [J]. Science and Technology of Food Industry, 4. [10] Shishehbor, F., Mansoori, A., Sarkaki, A. R., Jalali, M. T., & Latifi, S. M. (2008). Apple cider vinegar attenuates lipid profile in normal and diabetic rats. Pakistan Journal of Biological Sciences, 11(23), 2634. [11] Ajaykumar, T. V., Anandarajagopal, K., Jainaf, R. A. M., Venkateshan, N., & Ananth, R. (2012). Antihyperlipidemics: effect of apple cider vinegar on lipid profiles. International Journal of Biologi