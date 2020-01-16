ENGLISH

    What Pepper, Salt And Lemon Mixture Can Do To Your Body

    By

    Natural remedies are nothing but alternative solutions for minor ailments and health problems. Apart from being cheap and having fewer side effects, home remedies are also easy to find, as they are herbs, vegetables, fruits, and spices that one can find in one's backyard or kitchen.

    All of us have used home remedies at some point, to cure a sore throat or to bring down a fever. Unlike over the counter syrups and medicines, natural home remedies are unspoiled, fresh, and of course natural.

    Many times, chemical-induced medicines can do more harm to your body than good. For example, studies have proved that taking antibiotics can gradually weaken your immune system.

    In the current article, we will take a look at the effect the combination of pepper, salt and lemon can have on your body, ingredients any kitchen would have.

    Lemon, Salt And Pepper For Health

    This natural remedy we are talking about is more effective than any antibiotic that is usually loaded with annoying side effects. Lemon juice is known to be a very powerful and potent agent that has antibacterial, antiviral and immune-building properties. It is also enriched with bioflavonoids, pectin, limonene, citric acid, magnesium, calcium and vitamins, whereas black pepper possesses antibacterial, antioxidant, immune-boosting, and fever-reducing properties.

    Lemon juice, when mixed with pepper and salt, is known to provide a host of health benefits. These three ingredients can relieve you from pain and inflammation. You can just take a teaspoon of lemon juice, add a pinch of pepper powder and half a pinch of salt and consume it.

    How to: Salt (1 teaspoon), pepper powder (½ teaspoon) and a few drops of lime juice.

    1. Treats Flu And Cold

    Squeeze half a lemon in a cup of boiled water. Let the pulp and peel steep for 10 minutes, then remove the lemon pulp and add 1 teaspoon of honey and a pinch of ground black pepper to the mixture. Drink this solution 2-3 times a day for effective results.

    2. Cures Sore Throat

    Combine the juice from three fresh lemons with one teaspoon each of black pepper and sea salt. Add one tablespoon of honey and fill the rest of the way with warm water. To use as a sore throat relief, gargle the mixture a couple of times a day. It is also beneficial to prevent cough.

    3. Clears Stuffy Nose

    The mixture will help to stimulate sneezing and also unclog the nose. You can add equal parts of cinnamon, black pepper, cardamom seeds and cumin, grind the mix and smell it to clear your nose.

    4. Treats Nausea

    An upset stomach can be soothed with a mixture of one tablespoon of lemon juice and one teaspoon of black pepper and salt. Mix the three ingredients into a glass filled with warm water and slowly drink it for relief. The scent of lemon will stop the feeling of nausea and black pepper will soothe the stomach.

    5. Aids Weight Loss

    Lemon is rich in polyphenols that help prevent weight gain, regulates insulin levels and also speeds up the metabolism. Take ¼ spoon of ground pepper, with one spoon of honey and 2 spoons of lemon juice and then mix them in warm water along with some salt and drink the solution on an empty stomach every morning.

    6. Treats Gallstones

    The mixture of salt, pepper and lemon juice, along with some olive oil, is known to dissolve the stones that are accumulated in the gall bladder, with regular consumption.

    7. Reduces Tooth Pain

    Make a mixture using ½ a spoon of clove oil and ground pepper along with some lemon juice with salt. Then, apply it to your teeth. Since the mixture (along with warm water) has anti-inflammatory property, when you use it to gargle your mouth, it can help reduce tooth pain to a great extent.

    8. Manages Asthma Attacks

    Boil some water in a pot and add 10 peppercorns, 15 basil leaves and 2 clove buds. Let it simmer for 15 minutes and then strain the mixture. Add organic honey to taste, with some lemon juice and salt, and consume the mixture every day. Remember to store it in an air-tight jar.

    Note: Discuss with your doctor regarding this.

    9. Treats Migraine Headaches

    A mixture of lemon and salt with pepper can stop migraine attacks. When you begin to feel like a headache might be developing, combine the juice and zest of one lemon and two teaspoons of salt and pinch of pepper powder in a glass of water and drink it.

    On A Final Note…

    While natural home remedies cure certain illness, modern medical treatments are more effective in treating major diseases. However, these are extremely effective in treating minor illnesses such as a cold or a sore throat.

