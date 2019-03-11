Tomato Seeds: Benefits And Side Effects Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Not a day goes by without us eating tomatoes, well most of us. A fruit and not a vegetable, the red (mostly) juicy wonders are packed with various health benefits. From ketchup to passata, tomatoes are in fact a real wonder which knows no limitations when it comes to food varieties. The skin, seeds and flesh of a tomato can be used for consumption due to the plethora of health benefits it possesses [1] .

Here, we will be discussing the amazing benefits possessed by the seeds of the tomato. Easy to grow indoors and maintain, each and every part of tomatoes can be used for consumption and that involves its seeds too. Tomato seeds are consumed after drying it, in powder form and possess beauty benefits when made into tomato seed oil [2] .

The tough outer shell of tomato seeds makes it indigestible. But the stomach acids present in your intestines digest the outer layer of the seeds, which then is removed from your body through faeces. One of the misconceptions relating to tomato seeds is that it may cause appendicitis which is the inflammation of your appendix. Rich in vitamin A and vitamin C, the seeds are a great source of fibre and does not cause the inflammation of appendix, resulting in appendicitis [3] .

Health Benefits Of Tomato Seeds

Read on to know the ways through which the seeds help in improving your health.

1. Helps with blood circulation

According to some clinical trials and the health professionals at the European Union, the natural gel found in the outer part of tomato seeds can help improve your blood circulation. It helps in limiting any blood clots and boosts the flow of your blood through the vessels[4] .

2. Prevents blood clot

Studies have asserted that the seeds reflect some properties as that of aspirin. Through this, it can be indicated that tomato seeds can aid in reducing the risks of blood clotting. Consuming tomato seeds to limit the risks of a blood clot is healthier in comparison to that of aspirin, as this will not pose any side effects such as bleeding in the stomach and ulcers [5] .

3. Alternative for aspirin

Individuals suffering from high blood pressure and other cardiovascular problems are advised by doctors to take aspirin on a daily basis. Although it provides relief, in the long run, the medication can have side effects such as ulcers. Tomato seeds are known to share the properties of aspirin but without the side effects. It has been asserted that tomato seeds can have improvements in the individual's blood flow within three hours of consuming the seeds, due to the gel that is found on the seeds [6] .

4. Good for heart health

Although there are no specific studies to support the claim, the impact tomato seeds have in improving your cardiovascular health can be linked with that of the Mediterranean diet. It has been pointed out that the most of the benefits offered by the diet is pertaining to that of the benefits of tomato and tomato seeds, and improving your heart health is the most relevant one [7] .

5. Good for digestion

Tomato seeds have been asserted to have a sufficient amount of dietary fibre, making it essential for aiding digestion. It also contains a substantial amount of digestible amino acids and TMEn, which can further improve your digestion[8] .

Side Effects Of Tomato Seeds

Anything that is advantageous to our body can equally possess some disadvantages as well. And tomato seeds are no different, as it can have adverse effects on certain individuals depending on their existing health conditions, allergies and other factors.

1. Can worsen kidney stones

Although it is not scientifically stated that consuming tomato seeds will develop kidney stones, it has been asserted that having it can worsen the condition in an individual who already has kidney stones. Tomato seeds are harmful to the kidneys due to its high content of oxalates, which will cause the accumulation of calcium in your kidneys. This can worsen or in some cases, develop kidney stones. Individuals who are already suffering from kidney stones should avoid tomato seeds as it can result in severe discomfort [9] .

2. May cause diverticulitis

Even though there is a lack of specific scientific proof, individuals with diverticulitis are advised not to consume tomato seeds. It is not common in every individual as only limited cases have been reported on tomato seeds causing inflammation in the colon [10] .

How To Add Tomato Seeds Into Your Diet

You can incorporate it into your food by scooping out the seeds from the flesh.

You can dry it and add it to salads.

Sprinkle some salt on the seeds and enjoy some tomato seed caviar.

