6 Simple & Effective Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Sinus Infection

Sinusitis or a sinus infection occurs when your nasal cavities become infected, swollen, and inflamed. Mostly caused by viruses, the infection, in some cases can develop due to bacteria or fungus. Other conditions such as allergies, nasal polyps, and tooth infections can also contribute to sinus pain and symptoms.

As per reports, a sinus infection is one of the most common conditions affecting people, with more than a million people suffering from the dreadful infection. The infection and its symptoms cause a great deal of pain and discomfort, hindering one's day to day activities[1] .

Medical care for the condition includes antibiotics, antihistamines, nasal saline washes, nasal decongestant sprays etc. In severe cases, that is, in case of the aforementioned medicines' failure, surgery may be recommended as a last resort. Apart from this, there are some several home remedies that have can help manage the infection [2] .

And out of the many, apple cider vinegar have been proven to be one of the best effective measures in treating sinus infection [3] . In the current article, we will take a look at the role apple cider vinegar has in improving the condition.

Apple Cider Vinegar For Sinus Infection Apple cider vinegar, also known as cider vinegar is made from cider or apple must. Apple cider vinegar is known to have potent antifungal and antibacterial properties. It is very beneficial in the treatment of sinusitis as it is rich in calcium, magnesium and vitamins like A, E, B1 and B2 that helps in treating this infection. Possessing various health benefits such as lowering blood sugar levels, managing insulin levels, improving metabolism and treating acne, apple cider vinegar also possess the ability to manage and treat sinus infections. Apple cider vinegar works in treating the sinus infection by binding to pathogens and helping the body get rid of them more effectively. When taken orally, cider vinegar breaks up the mucus and clear your airways, while the antibacterial properties kill the infection-causing bacteria. With the mucus and nasal congestion broken down, the vinegar delivers its rich nutrients to the body to support and strengthen the immune system, preventing the infection from worsening. Although acidic in nature, apple cider vinegar is rich in electrolytes that help in managing your body's pH levels and help reduce body acidity levels - thereby alkalising your body. When consumed orally, apple cider vinegar help break up the mucus and clear your airways, providing relief from the blockage, while the antibacterial properties of the vinegar help wipe out the infection. That is, the alkaline properties combined with the anti-inflammatory agents enable this natural ingredient to significantly treat the infection in the sinuses. Take a look at some of the simple and effective ways to use apple cider vinegar to treat the sinus infection. Note: It is imperative to check with your doctor before opting these home remedies. 1. Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic Add two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass (100 ml) of warm water. Consume it at least 2-3 times in a day and you will be able to experience significant changes in your condition. 2. Apple Cider Vinegar With Honey A commonly used method, this one is said to be highly effective. Add ½ a tablespoon of honey to 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, mix well and consume this mixture at least twice in a day. The antibacterial properties of both ingredients will effectively soothe the discomfort and prevent the bacteria from spreading the infection. 3. Apple Cider Vinegar With Cayenne Pepper Mix ¼ cup of apple cider vinegar, 1 tablespoon of cayenne pepper, freshly squeezed lemon juice (1 lemon), a tablespoon of honey and ½ cup of water. Simply boil the water, add the apple cider vinegar, and cook over medium heat. Then, add the lemon juice and honey to enrich the taste. Add the cayenne pepper, stir well, and drink the remedy on a daily basis. The active component of cayenne pepper is a compound in its fruit called capsaicin, which helps in reducing nasal congestion. 4. Apple Cider Vinegar Steam Add 3-4 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to a pot of hot water. Cover your head and take in the steam. You can also use a steamer for this. It will considerably reduce the congestion in the nasal passage and subside the annoying sinus-related symptoms. 5. Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse Mix two spoons of apple cider vinegar and a cup of warm water and mix well to prepare a rinse. The rinse can help clear out the nasal passage as it helps get rid of the accumulated mucus in the cavities. 6. Apple Cider Vinegar Decongestant You will require ¼ cup of apple cider vinegar, ¼ of lemon juice, ½ spoon of powdered ginger, ½ spoon of cayenne powder and 3 spoons of raw honey. In a pot, mix lemon juice and apple cider vinegar. Let the mixture simmer on low heat for 2-3 minutes. Add the other ingredients and pour the mixture into a glass jar. Take 1-2 spoons of this remedy daily, in order to remove the mucus from the nasal passages and also promotes easier breathing. Note: It is important to choose raw, unpasteurized and organic apple cider vinegar for treating sinus infection, as organic varieties will be comprised of its sediment parts.

