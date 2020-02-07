Best And Easy Ways To Manage Migraine Symptoms Wellness oi-Amritha K

According to statistics, close to 30 per cent of the global population suffers from migraine. The neurological condition can cause multiple symptoms which can make your day a living hell. From throbbing headaches, nausea, diarrhoea to hyperactivity, irritability and depression, the symptoms of migraine are aplenty [1].

Being the third most common disease in the world, it affects women more than men. It is prevalent than diabetes and asthma (combined) and affects 1 in 7 people [2]. Although there is no cure for migraine, there are certain means through which you can manage the symptoms; such as by avoiding the triggers [3].

In the current article, we have gathered a list of tips that can help you reduce the migraine symptoms as well as the pain associated with migraine. Take a look.

1. Turn Off The Lights Migraine often increases the sensitivity to light and sound. It is best to switch off or dim the light in the room. Make a calm atmosphere in the room by turning down music (play a soothing song, if it helps) and rest for a while. If you can, try to sleep as it will help reduce the symptoms [4]. 2. Add Some Magnesium Migraine episodes are linked to magnesium deficiency. Studies point out that magnesium oxide supplementation helps prevent certain types of migraine [6]. Adding magnesium-rich foods in your diet can help. Also, snacking on almonds, sesame seeds or sunflower seeds can help manage the migraine symptoms [7]. You can also try peanut butter, cashews, oatmeal or Brazil nuts. 3. Use Essential Oils Studies support the assertion that inhaling lavender essential oil may ease migraine pain [8]. Peppermint oil has also been proven to help ease migraine symptoms. The menthol in peppermint oil may stop a migraine from developing [9]. You can inhale the lavender oil or apply a few drops of peppermint oil on your forehead for relief from the migraine symptoms. 4. Choose Ginger Ginger is known to ease nausea as well as decrease the severity of the migraine attack, as well as it's duration [10]. If you are not allergic to ginger, this herb is the best suitable remedy as it does not pose any side effects. 5. Try Massage Massaging the muscles in the neck and shoulders can help in releiving the tension and reduce the migraine pain [11]. You can either get a professional massage or do a self-massage along the shoulders and back using a tennis ball. 6. Try Acupressure Acupressure focuses on releiving pain and according to a study, this method is an effective alternative therapy for relief from chronic headaches [12]. It was also pointed out that acupressure may help relieve migraine-associated nausea [13]. 7. Try Yoga/Stretching You can try doing yoga is if the symptoms are only just arising. Practising simple yoga moves like stretching can help improve blood flow and reduce muscle tension, which can help relieve migraine symptoms [14]. Can I Drink Caffeine For Migraine? A small amount of caffeine may ease migraine pain in some people. While some people tend to stay away from caffeine as it can trigger and worsen migraine episodes, for some people caffeine can be soothing and also help reduce the pain [15]. But, too much caffeine may cause a migraine and lead to a severe caffeine withdrawal headache. On A Final Note… One must note that migraines aren't your typical headaches. The pounding pain, nausea, and sensitivity to light and sound are challenging to cope with, citing the need to follow the aforementioned remedies and tips. Note: Not all migraines are the same. Severe migraines may require treatment with prescription or over-the-counter medication. Discuss with your doctor about a treatment plan suitable for you.