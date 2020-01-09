10 Health Benefits Of Drinking Honey Water Wellness oi-Amritha K

You may have heard of several health benefits of honey. However, do you know what happens when you drink warm honey water regularly? A full glass of honey water, when had in the morning or before bedtime, can boost your immunity and help maintain your health in various ways.

There are several health benefits of having honey water that can help treat minor ailments. From treating your skin from the inside out to curing several health problems, honey water is that one solution which provides beneficial results.

It is a well-known fact that water detoxifies your body and keeps you hydrated and warm water works better in removing the harmful deposits from your body and in keeping you fit and fine. Honey has lots of medicinal benefits and honey water has a pretty great taste too - a bonus!

You can have honey with warm water or make a solution of warm water, honey and lemon juice. If you are on the mission of losing weight, this drink is your saviour! So, what happens when you drink honey water? Here are the health benefits of honey water. Read on to know more.

1. Improves Digestive Health A glass of warm water with honey can aid in the digestion process. Honey contains antiseptic ingredients that relieve your stomach from the acid reflux. The solution can soothe your stomach from any inflammation. It also helps keep your bowel movements regular. 2. Aids Weight Loss Honey contains natural sugar, which does not cause any weight gain. Regularly having honey with warm water can curb your calorie intake and also help you lose that stubborn belly fat easily. According to a 2010 study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, honey helps control your appetite and when consumed before going to bed at night, the body begins to burn more fat during those early hours of sleep with the extra help from honey water. 3. Cures Constipation The main reason for constipation is lack of water in your body. Drink a glass of warm water with honey regularly in the morning on an empty stomach and before bedtime. It will help improve your bowel movement and treat the issue of constipation and pain related to it. 4. Boosts Immune System Honey contains amazing bacteria-killing properties that help fight against foreign particles. Also, it contains several vitamins and minerals that boost up your immunity system, while the antioxidants in honey control the growth of free radicals. 5. Cures Cold And Cough Warm water with honey can build a shield against the bacteria and viruses that causes cold and cough. Also, honey makes the phlegm turn to its liquid form and helps remove it completely from your system, therefore promoting better breathing. 6. Improves Blood Circulation This is one of the greatest benefits of having warm water with honey. Honey water burns the fat deposit in your body and also burn the deposit in your nervous system, thereby improving your blood circulation and getting rid of the toxins from the body. 7. Boosts Energy Honey is a quick energy booster due to the presence of natural sugar in it. The glucose in honey is absorbed by the body quickly, giving an immediate energy boost, while the fructose provides sustained energy since it is absorbed more slowly. 8. Improves Sleep Quality Consuming honey water help improve your sleep quality because, on consumption, honey releases serotonin, a neurotransmitter that improves your mood and your body convert serotonin into melatonin, which regulates the length and quality of your sleep. 9. Detoxifies The Body Honey and warm water have a detoxifying effect on your body. It helps to flush out the toxins from your system, making the combination a staple in detox diets. 10. Manages Heart Health Honey is a rich source of phenols and other antioxidant compounds, which have been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease. They may help the arteries in your heart dilate, increasing blood flow to your heart and help promote your cardiovascular health. Also, honey water helps maintain the balance of cholesterol level and increase HDL cholesterol. On A Final Note… Drinking honey with warm water as the first thing in the morning gets your system in the fat-burning mode. In addition to this, it helps your body in several ways to improve your overall health. The best time to have the drink is early morning on an empty stomach. But you can drink it in between meals as doing this will aid in improving the digestive system and digestion of food.