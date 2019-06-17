8 Astonishing Health Benefits Of Drinking Cucumber Juice Wellness oi-Amritha K

The amazing health benefits possessed by cucumbers are widely known. A cucumber can offer health advantages both inside and out, plus they contain vitamins such as vitamins K, C and A, as well as potassium and calcium. Likewise, juicing cucumbers will enable you to consume soluble fibre, which will assist the nutrients to get better absorbed throughout the intestinal tract.

A cucumber includes plant lignans that assist to bind the bacteria in the digestion tract and also convert them into enterolignans. Drinking cucumber juice help reduce the potential risk of cancer in women, including lung, uterus and ovarian cancers [1] .

Cucumber juice is also a main source of nutrition and is rich in Vitamin K. Men should ideally have 3 cups of cucumber juice per day while a woman should have 2.5 cups in a day. A cup of cucumber juice provides nutrition equivalent to that provided by one cup of vegetables. It also help fight various diseases and also lowers the risk of obesity[2] .

Health Benefits Of Cucumber Juice

1. Detoxifies the body

Cucumber juice is an ideal means to remove the body toxins due to its high water content. You should have cucumber juice if you are fighting kidney stones. Regular intake of this juice can help release the toxins and make your body healthy [3] .

2. Prevents osteoporosis

The presence of minerals like copper, magnesium, and potassium makes it an essential ingredient for improving bone health. Regularly drinking cucumber juice can help increase bone mineral density, thereby preventing the onset of osteoporosis and other age-related bone disorders [4] .

3. Manages hormone levels

Rich in calcium, cucumber juice is not only beneficial for improving your bone strength but also help balance your hormone levels [5] . It help prevent malfunctioning of your pituitary and thyroid glands.

4. Improves nervous system

As aforementioned, cucumber juice is packed with calcium content which functions as an electrolyte and strengthens your nervous system and its communication to the muscles[6] .

5. Prevents cancer

According to studies, cucurbitacins - the bio-active compounds present in cucumbers possess anticancer potential. The active ingredients and lignans in cucumber can help prevent the onset of cancer [7] .

6. Improves vision

The presence of vitamin A, along with other antioxidants aid in protecting your vision. According to the International Research Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmacology, regular consumption of cucumber juice help delay cataractogenesis or cataract [8] .

7. Aids weight loss

Devoid of any fat and carbohydrates, cucumber juice can help if you are looking forward to loosing some weight. It is a good way to lose weight while ensuring the body gets the necessary nutrients [9]

8. Promotes blood coagulation

Drinking cucumber juice can help trigger coagulation in the body and speed the healing of damaged tissues, due to the presence of vitamin K [10] .

Healthy Cucumber Juice Recipe

Ingredients

3 medium cucumbers [11]

1 cup of water, optional

Lemon or lime juice, optional

Directions

Remove the skin of the cucumber.

Slice and chop the cucumbers.

Add the cucumbers to the blender.

Blend for 1-2 minutes for an even consistency.

Pour the blended cucumbers into a sieve and filter.

Press the cucumber fibre or pulp with a spoon, squeezing out as much juice as possible.

Add water, if necessary.

