6 Old School Beauty Tricks That Are Really Effective
Beauty, in all its nuances, certainly hasn't been an easy journey for our mothers and grandmothers. They did not have a myriad of beauty products and treatment for them to discover and use to get rid of their many many beauty issues. So, they did the next best thing- made use of the easily available kitchen ingredients to come up with amazing beauty tips. Today, these are popularly known as 'nani ke nuskhe'.
While we have lost these old school tips in the chaos of all the products we are subjected to, let's face the facts- we are grown up using these 'nuskhes' and they have never failed us. So, as an ode to these classic remedies, we present to you six amazing old school beauty tricks that are effective as ever. Take a look!
How To Do Facial Massage For Glowing Skin
De-Puff Your Eyes With Cucumber
Constantly looking at the mobile and laptops screens can tire your eyes and lead to a very evident puffiness under your eyes. Your favourite salad, cucumber can not only make your meals yummy but is also help to soothe those tired eyes.
You probably aren't surprised. We have been seeing cucumber used on eyes in parlour advertisements and movies since forever. Rich in water content, cucumber has an amazing ability to soothe irritated skin and calm down the inflammation. Hence, it makes for a great remedy for puffy eyes.
How to use
Place the cucumber in the refrigerator for 30-45 minutes. Once the cucumber is chilled enough, chop it into thin slices. Put a cold slice of cucumber on each of your eyes. Leave it for 8-10 minutes. Take it off and wash your face. You can use this anytime your eyes are getting tired.
Get Rid Of That Dead Skin With Sugar
Dead skin that clogs the pores has always been a major reason for many skin issues. Back in the day, women did not have any scrubs to exfoliate the dead skin off. So, they used a combination of sugar with either honey or olive oil to get rid of dead skin. The coarse texture of sugar works great to scrub the dead skin and any grime off your skin. Honey and olive oil both are great natural emollients that hydrate and soothe the skin while sugar does its work.
How to use
In a bowl, mix a tablespoon of coarse white sugar with a tablespoon of either honey or olive oil. Take a generous amount of this mixture and use it to scrub your skin for 3-5 minutes. Wash it off later.
ACV Is The Best Conditioner
Have you used apple cider vinegar to get flawless skin? Why not use it to get smooth and strong hair as well. Apple cider vinegar rinse has become a huge rage today. But, it isn't a recent discovery. It has been used by our mothers and grandmothers to get smooth, frizz-free hair. Additionally, the antibacterial properties of apple cider vinegar keep bacteria at bay and promote healthy hair growth.
How to use
In a cup of water, add two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar. Keep it aside. After you are done washing your hair, rinse your hair with this solution. Wait for about a minute before giving your hair a final rinse.
Salt To Soothe The Feet
In a world sans spa, manicures and pedicures, salt was used to get rid of itchy and smelly feet. Salt has strong antibacterial properties that prevent bacteria and the other external factors to harm our feet.
How to use
In a bucket of hot water, add some salt. Dip your feet into this salt solution. Let your feet soak for 5-10 minutes. Once the 10 minutes are done, take our your feet, dry them using a towel and follow it up with a moisturiser.
Say Goodbye To Chapped Lips With Milk Cream
If you have got the problem of constant dry and chapped lips, and you tired of trying various lip balms to no avail, give milk cream a chance. Both your mothers and grandmothers must have used milk cream for various beauty solutions, chapped lips are at the top of that list. Milk cream gently exfoliates and softens your lips to prevent dry and chapped lips.
How to use
Wash your lips and pat dry. Take some fresh milk cream and apply it on your lips. You can leave it at that or wash it off after 15-20 minutes if you feel uncomfortable. Use this tip every day until you see some improvement.
Apply Aloe Vera To Minor Wounds And Burns
Minor cuts and burns are common when you are working in the kitchen. Or in general for that matter. If you are out of your trusted ointment, why not give this old school trick a chance. Both our mothers and grandmothers have an aloe vera plant as a must in their kitchen garden. That is because aloe vera is a multipurpose medicinal plant that can come in handy in tricky situations. Not only does aloe vera helps to give you flawless skin, but thanks to its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties, it helps to soothe and treat minor wounds and burns as well.
How to use
Wash the affected area. Apply fresh aloe vera gel all over the wound or burn. Leave it at that.
These were six old school beauty tips that work like a charm. We believe that it always works in your favour to have some ‘nuskhes' up your sleeves. And these are some simple solution to your very common beauty problems. So, take notes and use them well. Trust us, you won't be disappointed!