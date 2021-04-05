12 Light And Healthy Summer Foods To Eat

1. Salad Salads are the most preferred food during the summer. Be it a fresh fruit salad, green veggie salad, tuna salad or pasta salad, they always provide us with a plethora of health benefits, along with soothing our stomach, especially during the summer. 2. Coconut water Coconut water is packed with electrolytes that help the body restore the fluid levels, lost due to sweat on hot summer days. It is also rich in vital nutrients such as potassium, vitamin C and magnesium and also, low in calories and fats. 12 Best Melons For Summer And Their Amazing Health Benefits With Recipes 3. Rice water Rice water, commonly known as ‘pakhal bhath' in Odiya or ‘panta bhath' in Bengali is a dish prepared from cooked rice, mixed with water, curd, curry leaves, asafoetida and coriander, all ingredients that help soothe the stomach and keep the body cool during the summer. This rice water dish is the traditional summer meal in many parts of Eastern India. 4. Watermelon juice Watermelon juice is best to quench the thirst during the summer, compared to water. The juice is low in carbohydrates and calories and high in nutrients like fibre, l-citrulline and lycopene. A cup of watermelon is enough to provide 17 per cent of the daily requirement for vitamin A and 21 per cent of the daily requirement for vitamin C. Why Watermelon Juice is An Excellent Refreshing Drink For Summer

5. Iced tea Iced tea is great for summer and is loved by people of all age groups. It is easy to prepare and helps beat the heat in no time. Some of the main ingredients in iced tea include mint, basil leaves, lemon and coconut water. Iced tea also helps with weight loss and prevent dry skin. 6. Greek yoghurt Greek yoghurt can provide you with essential nutrients such as calcium, potassium and iodine and is also low in calories. It is best to be consumed with fresh fruits like berries. Greek yoghurt not only helps cool the body but also improve the gut microbiota and keep the digestive system healthy. 7. Mashed sweet potato Mashed potato is mainly considered a liquid, or say a gel instead of solid. Its pulp is very dense and satisfying. You can either mix skim milk with sweet potato or add salt, pepper, garlic, onion and parsley and consume them as an evening snack. Mashed potato also comes under the most demandable food item during the summer. 8. Chickpea sandwich Chickpea is a light and low-calorie food that helps keep you full for longer and treat many digestive issues, especially caused due to the high temperature of the summer. It is rich in fibre and protein and can be paired with any food item such as sandwich or salads.