Try These Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Muscle Cramps

Have you ever experienced a sudden pain in your muscles, without any external cause? You could be walking or sleeping, and the pain suddenly creeps up on you, waking you up from your sleep, wondering what caused the pain. They mostly occur in thighs, feet and calf muscles, and though does not pose any severe risk to your overall health, can be quite irritating and bothersome.

Muscle cramps are involuntary and sudden contraction of one or more of your muscles and can cause severe pain [1]. A sudden and sharp pain, that lasts from a few seconds to 15 minutes, is the most common symptom of a muscle cramp [2].

Muscle cramps have several causes. Some camps are caused by the overuse of your muscles (exercising), while injuries and dehydration can also trigger cramps [3]. Low levels of calcium, potassium, sodium and magnesium in the body can also muscle cramps. Also, the low blood supply to your legs and feet can cause cramping in those areas when you exercise, walk [4].

In some, medical conditions such as spinal nerve compression, kidney failure, pregnancy, alcoholism etc. can also cause muscle cramps [5]. Muscle cramps are usually harmless and do not require medical attention, as they can be treated with quick and simple home remedies.

Today, we will look at some effective home remedies for muscles cramps.

Note: The home remedies can be used for muscle cramps caused by excessive exercise and other minor causes, and should not be considered for muscle cramps caused by underlying health conditions such as kidney failure, nerve compression etc.