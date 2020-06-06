Botox: Uses, Surprising Benefits, Side Effects And Long-term Effects

What Is Botox? What Are Botox Injections?

Botox is a famous non-surgical cosmetic treatment, which contains botulinum toxin type A, human albumin and sodium chloride. It is commonly used for muscle spasm control, severe underarm sweating and cosmetic improvement [1].

Botox is FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved for smoothing the lines between your eyebrows which are called glabellar lines. It is a protein made by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. In medical scenarios, it is used as an injectable form of sterile, purified botulinum toxin [2].

Small doses of botox are injected into a particular region on the body to block the release of the chemical acetylcholine that might otherwise signal the muscle to contract, thereby improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by easing the muscles [3]. Botox is administered by injection and the dosing depends on the condition that it is used for.

Within a few hours to a day or two after the botulinum toxin is injected into the particular area, the spasms or contractions are reduced or cease to exist entirely. The effects of the treatment are not permanent, reportedly lasting anywhere from three to eight months [4].