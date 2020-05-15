Lazy Eye (Amblyopia): Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis And Treatment

Causes Of Lazy Eye

The most common cause of lazy eye is a squint. It is a condition in which both the eyes are not aligned together, meaning one eye will look straight while the other will look either up, down or to the side.

In such cases, both the eyes may take completely different images and send them to the brain. To avoid doubling of the images, the brain blocks the signals from the weaker eye, hence relying just on one eye to see. [1]

The cause of abnormality in one eye is the disruption of the nerves behind the eyes which help in sending signals to the brain. There are multiple causes of nerves disruption. The common causes are: