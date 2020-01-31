17 Foods To Improve Sex Drive In Men

1. Spinach Eating this green leafy vegetable is extremely beneficial because spinach help increases the blood flow to your penis. Spinach contains a lot of magnesium and reduces inflammation of the blood vessels, thus increasing the blood flow. Eating spinach daily will amazing similar effects on your sex drive, as it will increase arousal and pleasure during the act [3].

2. Asparagus Asparagus contains aspartic acid, which aids in neutralizing excess ammonia found in your bodies, which can contribute to weakness and sexual disinterest. High in B vitamin known as folate that helps in increasing the production of histamine for a healthy sex drive in men, asparagus is a must add to the diet [4]. Cut two inches off the asparagus stalk and have it either grilled, sautéed, steamed or roasted.

3. Tomato Although it may seem a bit unusual, tomatoes were named love apples by the Puritans for their sexual stimulation properties. The antioxidant, lycopene in tomato is a powerful libido-enhancer, which can help promote sexual desire in men [5].

4. Garlic A natural blood thinner, garlic possesses anticoagulant properties which help ensure plenty of blood flow to your sexual organs [4]. A daily dose of garlic or garlic extract can help improve your sexual drive and keep it interesting under the sheets. As garlic has a mood-killing smell, eat it in moderation. You can also opt for garlic pills.

5. Peppers Hot peppers or cayenne peppers help increase your metabolism and stimulate endorphins, which then gets the blood flowing to all the essential areas. Controlled consumption of peppers can help improve your sex drive and climaxing [6]. The peppers have an immediate effect, so try eating them (1-2) when you're already ready to go. Note: Wash your hands after eating the hot peppers.

6. Ginger Did you know ginger is also known as an aphrodisiac food for men? Ginger has a pungent, but pleasant flavour and aroma, which has a relaxing effect on the body. Ginger is widely known to increase sexual desires, libido and performance. The herb also contains substances that help to detoxify the body and improve blood circulation, which in turn increases the blood flow to cause a better erection in men [7]. You can grate it and add it your food or simply chew on small pieces of ginger.

7. Almond These nuts are abundant sources of essential fatty acids which are vital for reproductive functions, production of hormones, fertility and a healthy libido. Recent studies have supported the assertion that consuming 60 grams of nuts daily improves sexual functions such as boosting desire and orgasm quality [8]. You can also eat walnuts and hazelnuts.

8. Cinnamon Known as an aphrodisiac spice, eating cinnamon will help in heating your body up and, in turn, increase your sex drive. This aphrodisiac food also has anti-inflammatory properties and can help normalize blood sugar [9]. To get the most out of this cinnamon spice, you can prepare it as a drink and mix with soy milk or almond milk and honey.

9. Honey Honey is touted as a medicine and is one of the best medicines to improve sex drive in men. Honey has been known to have beneficial effects on sexual health as honey help promotes testosterone production in men [10]. Either has a tablespoon of honey daily or mix it in warm milk.

10. Banana This potassium-rich fruit increases the blood flow to the penis and prevents blood pressure from shooting up. Eating two bananas daily can be beneficial for your penile health as well as your sex drive [11].

11. Apple Already known for its long line of health benefits, apples are also beneficial in improving the sex drive in women. The fruit is rich in quercetin, an antioxidant with a deluge of health benefits. A type of flavonoid, quercetin plays a role in controlling symptoms of prostatitis (inflammation of the prostate gland) and interstitial cystitis (IC), and it promotes circulation [12].

12. Avocado The vitamin E present in avocados is thought to increase the intensity of orgasm during sex. Avocados also contain high levels of folic acid, vitamin B9 and vitamin B6, which help in increasing the testosterone production [13]. To get the benefits, eat avocados thrice a week.

13. Pomegranate According to a study conducted by the Queen Margaret University, pomegranate juice can help increase the testosterone levels and help stimulate sexual appetite as well as improves the mood, lowers stress and improves memory [14]. To boost your libido, eat pomegranates or drink pomegranate juice regularly. Pomegranates can make way into your diet in a variety of ways, such as in a salad, cocktail or ice cream.

14. Watermelon Consuming this hydrating food can help make your erections harder, as the fruit is rich in an amino acid called L-citrulline. This amino acid increases blood flow to the penis by producing nitric oxide in the body [15]. Make a watermelon sorbet or have a watermelon salad if you want to get into the mood.

15. Eggs As eggs are filled with protein, they can increase a man's stamina in bed. Also, they contain a compound known as L-arginine, which can increase the level of testosterone to boost libido [16]. Eating raw chicken eggs just before sex is said to heighten libido and maximize energy levels.

16. Oysters A widely and commonly known aphrodisiac, oysters help boost the hormone production which in turn results in heightened sexual desire. Oysters are also an excellent source of zinc, which aids blood flow to sexual organs in both genders [17].

17. Coffee Research has shown that men who drink two to three cups of black coffee have fewer chances of suffering from erectile dysfunction as compared to men who avoid coffee [16][17]. The stimulants present in coffee increase the blood flow to the penis, thus keeping it strong and healthy. Drink one to two cups of coffee, without milk to improve your sex life.