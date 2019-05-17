7 Acupressure Points For Instant Relief From Headache Wellness oi-Amritha K

Headaches are one of the most common health problems which we face in our daily life. Be it teenagers, adults or the elderly, headaches spare no one. You pop in medicine which might give you relief. But sometimes this comes with various side-effects. But what is it that gives rise to headaches? Headaches may arise due to stress, lack of adequate sleep, migraine, sensitivity to certain aromas, high blood pressure, sinus, cold etc.

Headaches can easily disrupt one's day-to-day activities. So if you are looking at a safer treatment procedure then acupressure would be one of the finest and effective ways to get relief from headaches. Acupressure is one of the oldest healing techniques that comes without any side-effects. Also, the best part of it is, one can do it sitting right at their desk or any other place at home [1] .

The pressure points in your body are extra sensitive and can help stimulate relief in your body. Various studies have pointed out the positive impact touching pressure points can have on your health. It not only helps in providing pain relief but also helps improve your overall health and restore balance in the body [2] . We have listed 7 major acupressure points which help in providing quick relief from a headache. Take a look.

Pressure Points For Headache Relief

1. Third eye

The point exactly in between your eyebrows is known as the third eye. Using your thumb apply slight pressure on this third eye point. Keep doing it for a few seconds to about a minute at regular intervals. The firm pressure applied to the pressure point is asserted to provide relief from sinus and eye strain as well, which in fact is one of the major causes of headaches [3] .

2. Union valley (hand)

It is the point that lies exactly between the thumb and the index finger. You can get relief by firmly (not painfully) pinching this area with the thumb and index finger of your opposite hand. After that, make small circles with your thumb in one direction for 10 seconds and then in the other direction for the same time. This one help relieve tension in the head and neck [4] .

3. Foot

Whenever you have a headache press the acupressure point that lies just between your big toe and the second toe on your feet. Using your thumb, keep pressing it for a few seconds to get immediate relief from headache [5] , [6] .

4. Ear

There are about five acupressure points at the curl of your ears, starting right from the top of your ears and then at one finger distance. Using all the five fingers of your one hand just gently apply pressure on all the five points simultaneously, providing immediate relief from severe headache [7] .

5. Gates of consciousness (back of the head)

The acupressure point to get relief from headaches also lies between your ears and spine on the back side of your head. It is just exactly between the confluence of the two muscles. Applying slight pressure on these acupressure points help provide relief from a headache that is caused by severe nasal congestion and cold. That is, place your index and middle fingers of either hand and firmly press upward on both sides at once for 10 seconds. Repeat it till the pain subsides [8] , [9] .

6. Drilling bamboo (inner corner of eyes)

This acupressure point is also located right below the eyebrows. Apply pressure on this point and you can get relief from a headache caused by sinus and cold. Using both of your index fingers, apply firm and even pressure to the point, hold for 10 seconds and repeat [10] .

7. Face

Applying pressure on the acupressure point that is located on either side of the nostrils helps in getting relief from a headache that is caused by sinus [11] .

Cautions

It has to be taken into consideration that, acupressure cannot be used as the only treatment method for curing headache. Acupressure is mostly recommended as an instant pain relief management and not a long-term cure for severe headaches [12] , [13] .

Avoid acupressure in the following cases:

If the pressure point is located under a cut, bruise, wart, abrasion etc.

Pregnant women, especially ones over three months should not make use of acupressure.

Before and within 20 minutes after a heavy meal, exercise or bathing.

If you have a heart condition.

View Article References [1] Hsieh, L. L. C., Liou, H. H., Lee, L. H., Chen, T. H. H., & Yen, A. M. F. (2010). Effect of acupressure and trigger points in treating headache: a randomized controlled trial.The American journal of Chinese medicine,38(01), 1-14. [2] Kurland, H. D. (1976). Treatment of headache pain with auto-acupressure.Diseases of the nervous system,37(3), 127-129. [3] Ioan, R. (1998).U.S. Patent No. 5,792,174. Washington, DC: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.' [4] Chen, Y. W., & Wang, H. H. (2014). The effectiveness of acupressure on relieving pain: a systematic review.Pain Management Nursing,15(2), 539-550. [5] MOHAMMADKHAN, K. S., Sadrizadeh, R., & Nafisi, S. H. (2010). The effect of auto acupressure on reliefing headache in Migraine. [6] Khachian, E., Saatchi, K., Aghaamoo, S., Haghani, H., & Tourdeh, M. (2016). Comparison of the effects of acupressure and touch on the headache caused by spinal anesthesia after cesarean section.Iranian Journal of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Infertility, 9-19. [7] Sun, L. H., Li, X. H., Li, W. L., Liu, L., Ma, H. L., & Liang, Y. L. (2015). Body acupuncture combined with auricular acupressure for menstrual headache: a randomized controlled clinical trial.Zhen ci yan jiu= Acupuncture research,40(1), 70-74. [8] Vernon, H., Borody, C., Harris, G., Muir, B., Goldin, J., & Dinulos, M. (2015). A randomized pragmatic clinical trial of chiropractic care for headaches with and without a self-acupressure pillow.Journal of manipulative and physiological therapeutics,38(9), 637-643. [9] Sharma, A. (2015). A Historical Exploration of the Beginning of Electro-Acupressure Equipment through the Eyes of Patent Offices.Scientific Research Journal of India,4(1), 13-17. [10] Yu, X., & Salmoni, A. (2018). Comparison of the Prophylactic Effect Between Acupuncture and Acupressure on Menstrual Migraine: Results of a Pilot Study.Journal of acupuncture and meridian studies,11(5), 303-314. [11] Hmwe, N. T. T., Subramanian, P., Tan, L. P., & Chong, W. K. (2015). The effects of acupressure on depression, anxiety and stress in patients with hemodialysis: A randomized controlled trial.International journal of nursing studies,52(2), 509-518. [12] Moore, C. S., Sibbritt, D. W., & Adams, J. (2017). A critical review of manual therapy use for headache disorders: prevalence, profiles, motivations, communication and self-reported effectiveness.BMC neurology,17(1), 61. [13] Yoo, D. H. (2004).U.S. Patent No. 6,711,750. Washington, DC: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.